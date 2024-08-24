Cubs rout Marlins 14-2 to reach .500 for first time since early June

The Cubs, whose season has been defined by close games, made it look easy in a 14-2 victory Saturday over the Marlins.

As easy as right fielder Seiya Suzuki’s second home run trot of the day.

As easy as left-handed starter Shota Imanaga’s rapid-fire first time through the order.

As easy as a handshake line after a stress-free final pitch.

“It’s helpful for everybody, for sure,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We got to relax a little bit late in the game, and that’s a great thing. It sets your pitching up really well. But got to enjoy this one, for sure.”

Not much has come easy for the Cubs this year, after a two-month rut set them back. With the win Saturday, the Cubs’ record (65-65) rose to .500 for the first time since June 5.

“We dug ourselves a pretty big hole at some point from that number,” Counsell said. “And it’s taken us a bit. But, this stretch now, specifically into August, we’ve played really consistent baseball. … Consistency means you’re getting contributions up and down the roster. And I feel like that’s where we’re at right now.”

The bullpen settling into a rhythm and the bottom of the order surging have been major factors in the Cubs’ turnaround, while the rotation has remained a strength. It’s still quite possible that it’s come too late.

The Cubs have reached a soft spot in their schedule and will benefit from regular off days the rest of the way. But they were still five games back of the last National League wild-card spot after their win Saturday, pending the conclusion of the Braves’ game against the Nationals.

“There are tough games in the past,” Suzuki said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “But everybody kept on working hard, everybody’s working together. We have about 30 games left, so we just want to keep it going.”

The Cubs’ last chance to reach .500 came with Imanaga on the mound as well. It was the first contest of a three-game series in Cleveland last week, and with the way they hit Ben Lively, their best chance at taking home a win against a team with one of the best records in MLB. Instead, Imanaga gave up seven runs that day, and the Cubs lost the game 9-8. They went on to get swept by the Guardians.

This time, everything lined up to give the Cubs that elusive even record.

Imanaga cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one hit: a solo home run to Connor Norby.

“They were very aggressive early on in the count,” Imanaga said. “And I was noticing that, so that was kind of the game plan: let them hit it, and then just keep going from there.”

Imanaga’s pace slowed in the fifth, when he gave up two hits – including another solo homer, to David Hensley – and issued a walk. But he got out of the inning with his first strikeout of the game.

That was a rarity for Imanaga. In all 23 of his other major-league starts, he’s recorded at least one strikeout by the end of the second inning. In all but two of those, his first strikeout has come in the first inning.

“Very efficient,” Counsell said. “And that got him through seven innings,” Counsell said.

Those seven innings were tied for a career high.

Imanaga was pitching with a lead the whole game. Suzuki spotted him a three-run advantage with homers in the first and third innings.

“I thought he was getting a little tired,” quipped Suzuki, who hit a triple in the seventh to go with his first multi-homer game of the year, “so I’m glad I was able to score a few runs for him.”

The rest of the offense broke out in earnest from the fifth inning on. In the last two spots in the batting order, Pete Crow-Armstrong went two-for-for with a two-run homer to the second deck and an RBI double, and Miguel Amaya went 3-for-4 and forced an error running into third base that scored two runs.

“Obviously you want to have nice games all the time,” Suzuki said, “but that’s the difficult part of baseball.”

It’s rarely easy.

