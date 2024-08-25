Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

How an early stint with the Marlins influenced Craig Counsell's career as a player and manager

The Cubs won two out of three against the Marlins this weekend.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Craig Counsell, Patrick Wisdom

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell, second from left, talks with the home plate umpire, left, after Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom (16) was called out on strikes during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Miami.

Lynne Sladky/AP Photos

Share

MIAMI – It’s been 27 years since a young Craig Counsell, the Florida Marlins logo emblazoned across his pinstriped chest, stepped in the batter’s box in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series. Even now, so far removed from that moment with the tying run on third, there was no way he could forget what was going through his mind.

“I was just telling myself, ‘Swing,’” Counsell recalled in a conversation with the Sun-Times this weekend, as the Cubs took on the Marlins in a three-game series. “‘You have a chance to win the World Series. Swing.’”

He hit a deep sacrifice fly to tie the game. And in the 11th inning, he scored the winning run on Édgar Rentería’s walk-off single.

Counsell only spent parts of three seasons with the Marlins – a blip in the span of a 16-year major-league playing career and another decade as a manager. But they were formative years. His time in Florida accelerated his career trajectory, got him his first World Series ring, and put him under the tutelage of Hall of Fame manager Jim Leyland.

“A lot happened really fast,” Counsell said. “To go from a Triple-A second baseman to playing in a World Series three months later – so, great memories.”

It all started with a promising report from then-Marlins scout Dick Egan, who described himself as “an old-timer then; now I’m an antique.”

Egan remembers sitting in the stands at a Triple-A Colorado Springs game when Dave Dombrowski, who was the Marlins general manager at the time and is now the Phillies president of baseball operations, called.

“There’s no beating around the bush,” Egan said of Dombrowski in a phone interview Sunday.

As Egan tells it, Dombrowski asked, “Can Craig Counsell play second base for us?”

Egan’s response: “Yeah, sure.”

“I mean, right now, can he play second base? ”

Right in front of Egan, Counsell was taking infield reps during batting practice.

Egan doubled down.

“I said, ‘Yeah,’ not knowing exactly what was in my report,” he said.

His report was written on carbon copy triplicate paper, and his copy was back at the hotel.

Dombrowski said he’d call back, and when he did, the trade was done. Counsell was coming to the Marlins, and reliever Mark Hutton was headed to the Rockies. It was a unique deal, with a young player who had all of four games of major-league experience joining a playoff-bound team in exchange for a more established player.

Egan sweated through the rest of the game. Reading his report back at the hotel later that night didn’t help.

“I had a nice report on him, but it was not like, ‘Oh, this is a major-league superstar,’” Egan said. “And so I’m sitting there – Dombrowski made the trade, and so now it’s my ass.”

Dombrowski, of course, had read the report. And more research had gone into the trade than Egan’s answer on the phone that day. But Egan has seen something in Counsell that ended up translating nicely to the majors.

“He was always working and trying to do something out there on the field to get ready,” Egan said.

He could breathe a little easier after Counsell’s solid Marlins debut. The rookie went on to hit .299 that year and become an unlikely World Series hero. And the Marlins, flush with talent and personalities, didn’t need a superstar. Counsell was the steady presence at second base they were looking for.

“As much as he can be quiet and introverted now, it was even more so then,” Cubs broadcaster Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi said. “He was super quiet.”

Sciambi was in a similar situation in 1997. In the first year of his first MLB job, serving as the Marlins radio pregame and postgame host, he found sitting back and quietly observing served him well.

Sometime in August, Sciambi had Counsell on the postgame show. Sciambi told the rookie, “They’re going to come to me in a minute.”

After sitting in silence for a while, Counsell turned to Sciambi and said, “This is taking longer than a minute.”

“And then that’s where you can add my quote, saying, ‘He hasn’t changed much,’” Sciambi said, smiling.

That kind of dry humor – sometimes delivered with a straight face and others leading to a wry grin – is still a Counsell special.

“As a player, there was a mental toughness and a single-mindedness that he had,” Sciambi said, “that if you could have inputted that in players with more physical talent, I think it would have been incredible.”

He points to 1998, when Counsell was hit in the jaw by a fastball and didn’t go down to the ground.

Counsell says he stayed standing more out of confusion, followed by fear. He then went through the “miserable” experience of having his broken jaw wired shut, and going on a liquid diet for eight weeks. But the moment stuck with both Sciambi and Counsell in different ways.

Counsell, a special assistant in the Brewers front office in 2014, was in attendance when then-Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton was hit in the face by Milwaukee pitcher Mike Fiers and taken to the hospital.

“I was literally sick to my stomach,” Counsell said.

The Brewers then became the first organization to encourage C-flap helmets for all their players and standardize the extra protection in their farm system, which eventually became a national story in 2018.

“Then some guys got hit, and they didn’t get hurt,” Counsell said. “And I was, weirdly, kind of proud of that.”

More threads that connect Counsell’s time with the Marlins to his post-playing career stem from Leyland’s influence.

“One of the things he always tested me on is, ‘Do you know who you are as a player? Do you know what you’re good at?” Counsell said. “He never said it, but it’s like, if you don’t know who you are, I don’t trust you.”

Leyland, infamously gruff, and Counsell, even-keeled but direct, have different dispositions.

“He could be really hard on you, but you always knew that he loved you,” Counsell said. “And that’s just a great trait for a coach.”

It’s one Counsell strives to embody – in his own way.

When Counsell reached the end of his contract in Milwaukee last fall and was mulling the next step of his career, he called Leyland.

Before Leyland managed Counsell and the Marlins to the World Series in 1997, he’d spent 11 years at the helm with the Pirates. His managerial career ended up stretching over two decades. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

“He’s had more experiences than I have, but at some points we’ve had similar experiences,” Counsell said. “So I was just asking him about those experiences.”

They’d come a long way from their unforgettable overlap in Florida, but it had forged the beginnings of a lasting connection.

NOTE: The Cubs dropped the final game of the series against the Marlins on Sunday 7-2 to fall short of a sweep.

“It’s a good series, it’s a road-win series, but had a chance to make it a great series today and couldn’t finish it,” Counsell said. “A little reminiscent of the [2-1] Toronto series, where we could have finished it off and just couldn’t do it. But winning series is a good thing. Just keep doing that.”

Cubs starter Javier Assad recovered from surrendering two home runs in the first inning to hold the Marlins to three runs through seven innings. But the Cubs offense that exploded for a season-high 14 runs Saturday had no such pizzazz Sunday. And reliever Julian Merryweather struggled to the tune of five hits and four runs.

Merryweather’s tough eighth inning included a unique quirk. After he intentionally walked Jesús Sánchez, the Marlins called on a pinch runner. But Sánchez exited before touching first base. Counsell walked out to get clarity and had Merryweather throw to first to appeal, resulting in an out.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Is it Aug. 25 already? White Sox hit 100 losses earlier on the calendar than any MLB team in modern era
The Cubs' prolonged quest for .500 raises a question: Why are we supposed to care?
Cubs rout Marlins 14-2 to reach .500 for first time since early June
Cubs' Luis Vazquez grateful for growth in Triple-A this year, ‘but I don't want to be in Iowa anymore'
Pete Crow-Armstrong's inside-the-park home run sparks Cubs in 6-3 win against Marlins
Cubs DFA utility man David Bote, recall infielder Luis Vazquez, claim right-hander Gavin Hollowell
The Latest
WEATHER-082624-03.JPG
Weather
Excessive heat warning issued for Chicago area as 'oppressive' heat, humidity arrive Monday
‘This will be the hottest air to impact our area so far this summer,’ forecasters say. The combination of heat and humidity Monday and Tuesday is expected to hit the triple digits, raising risks of dehydration and exhaustion.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Rick Steves visits Cinque Terre on Italy's northwest coast.
Travel Well
Rick Steves, travel writer and PBS host, reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
Author says he’ll have surgery next month and hopes to be ‘cancer-free and back at it by the end of October.’
By USA Today
 
Craig Counsell
Cubs
The Cubs' prolonged quest for .500 raises a question: Why are we supposed to care?
They finally got there Saturday, only to lose the next day
By Rick Morrissey
 
Judge Greg Mathis and wife Linda Mathis attend a Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation benefit in Beverly Hills, California, on May 24, 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
Judge Greg Mathis nears divorce after wife Linda files papers
Former star of Chicago’s ‘Judge Mathis’ has been married 39 years.
By USA Today
 
Keenan Allen
Bears
Bears WR Keenan Allen out to add one line missing from his résumé: A deep playoff run
In a twist, Allen left the West to search for gold. Even stranger, he’ll try to find it with the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 