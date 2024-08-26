Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 26, 2024
Cubs fail to complete sweep vs. cellar-dwelling Marlins, lose 7-2

Manager Craig Counsell compared it to the Blue Jays series.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Patrick Wisdom

Chicago Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom (16) reacts after bring called out on strikes during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ORG XMIT: FLLS514

Lynne Sladky/AP Photos

The Cubs dropped the series finale against the Marlins 7-2 on Sunday, failing to complete the sweep against a struggling team.

“It’s a good series, it’s a road-win series, but we had a chance to make it a great series and couldn’t finish it,” manager Craig Counsell said. “A little reminiscent of the Toronto series [last weekend], where we could have finished it off and just couldn’t do it. But winning series is a good thing. Just keep doing that.”

Cubs starter Javier Assad recovered from surrendering two home runs in the first inning to hold the Marlins to three runs in seven innings. But the Cubs’ offense, which exploded for a season-high 14 runs Saturday, had no such pizzazz. And reliever Julian Merryweather struggled to the tune of four runs and five hits in one inning.

Merryweather’s tough eighth inning featured an odd play. After he intentionally walked Jesus Sanchez, the Marlins called on a pinch runner, but Sanchez exited before touching first base. Counsell walked out to get clarity and had Merryweather throw to first to appeal, resulting in an out.

Patrick Wisdom got the start at third base, with Counsell trying to give Isaac Paredes a day off. But home plate umpire James Jean ejected Wisdom in the fourth when he threw down his helmet after striking out looking for the last out of the inning.

