The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs, Shōta Imanaga agree to terms on a 4-year deal with interesting structure

The Cubs will likely introduce Imanaga in a press conference Friday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs, Shōta Imanaga agree to terms on a 4-year deal with interesting structure
Team Japan pitcher Shota Imanaga (21) throws during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against the United States, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. The Chicago Cubs bolstered their rotation Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, agreeing to a contract with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga in their first major offseason roster move.

Team Japan pitcher Shota Imanaga (21) throws during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against the United States, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. The Chicago Cubs bolstered their rotation Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, agreeing to a contract with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga in their first major offseason roster move.

AP Photos

The Cubs and left-hander Shōta Imanaga have agreed to terms on a four-year, $53 million contract, sources confirmed Wednesday.

The intricate contract structure, a source confirmed, includes an option after the second and third years of the deal for the Cubs to extend the contract to a total of five years and $80 million. If they don’t exercise that option, Imanaga can choose to opt out.

The Cubs will likely introduce Imanaga in a press conference Friday, coinciding with the first day of Cubs Convention.

Imanaga is the first free agent the Cubs have signed to a major-league deal this offseason, upgrading the rotation’s potential and depth. 

His pitch mix includes a unique four-seam fastball that is notable for its ride but not velocity – although it sat at about 94 mph during the World Baseball Classic last spring. Imanaga’s two most used secondary pitches were his slider and splitter. 

It’s unclear what adjustments Imanaga will make as he transitions to MLB competition and adjusts to a different baseball – although the Cubs surely have some ideas to help him reach his potential. 

Imanaga comes to MLB after establishing himself as an accomplished strikeout pitcher in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. He led the Central League with 174 strikeouts last year. On the flip side, Imanaga also surrendered the second-most home runs (17) in the league. 

By adding Imanaga, the Cubs have checked off one major item on their to-do list: reinforcing their rotation. They still have to add an impact bat or two, address a hole at first base, and bolster their bullpen. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs nearing a deal with left-hander Shōta Imanaga
Cubs’ new year’s resolution: Sign or trade for major-league talent
Mystery of who painted Wrigley Field painting is solved
Baseball operations taking shape as Cubs name new directors of player development, pitching
Polling Place: Does Hall finalist Devin Hester deserve to be enshrined in Canton?
How learning a new position could help Cubs prospect James Triantos’ rise
The Latest
Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted from a plane by federal agents in New York in 2017. The drug cartel leader is serving a life sentence.
El Chapo
El Chapo pal accused of running logistics for Sinaloa kingpin asks for break in 22-year sentence
Alfredo Vasquez-Hernandez, 68, was one of the top Sinaloa members to be sentenced in Chicago.
By Frank Main
 
Matthew Dolkart and his wife Hillary Catrow walk their dogs Phoebe and Rhubie along the lakefront near Montrose Beach on Dec. 31.
Weather
‘Big ol’ ball of cold air’ headed for Chicago next week, after early weekend snow
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days of the week with highs in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Artwork by Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele held by the Art Institute of Chicago, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh and the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College in Ohio were seized during the Holocaust from a Jewish art collector.
Art
Art Institute to defend its ownership of watercolor that New York authorities contend Nazis stole during Holocaust
Several of Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele’s other works have already been returned by museums and private owners, including a drawing that was in the collection of billionaire Ronald Lauder.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The retail space and two parking garages at Marina City, 333 N. Dearborn St., center, were sold to a California-based foundation operated by Sperry Commercial.
Money
California-based buyer of Marina City’s retail space has “big plans” for the site
A foundation linked to Sperry Commercial purchased the retail and parking garages at the iconic Marina Towers for $30 million and plans to add tenants and renovate the space.
By Phyllis Cha
 
A photo of Ryan Poles watching warmups.
Bears
Keep Justin Fields or draft a new QB with the No. 1 pick? Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘wide open’
Poles said some of the same things, but the circumstances and the way he openly discussed drafting a quarterback sounded much different than when he talked about a similar decision a year ago.
By Jason Lieser
 