Chicago choreographer and teacher Randy Duncan marks 30 years of leading young talents into their next moves

Tucked into a busy corner of West Town, near art galleries, an ancient bathhouse and the ornate St. John Cantius Church, is The Chicago Academy for the Arts. Since 1981, the independent, arts-driven high school — started by a determined Chicago Public School teacher concerned about dwindling funding for the arts — has been a beacon for the city’s young creative minds. It claims alumni like actresses Lara Flynn Boyle and Cecily Strong of “SNL,” award-winning recording artists Justin Tranter and Lalah Hathaway. Even Kevin Miles, Jake the State Farm commercial guy.

Small and focused (around 120 students total are enrolled each year), it’s a supportive environment where budding musicians can compose future opuses, filmmakers can get behind the camera and thespians can log time on the stage.

And if you’re a dancer, it’s where you get unparalleled one-on-one training from renowned instructor Randy Duncan.

A three-time recipient of the Ruth Page Award for Outstanding Choreography, Duncan is a legend in his field. Over the decades, he has enjoyed a global career, working locally with the Joffrey Ballet and Goodman Theatre and as far and wide as Yale University, Mexico City’s Ballet Folklórico and Bat-Dor Dance Company of Israel.

Randy Duncan watches as his students practice dance techniques during a class at the Chicago Academy for the Arts at 1010 W. Chicago Ave. on the North Side. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

But his long tenure at the Chicago Academy for the Arts has become Duncan’s calling card. This month he wraps up 30 years teaching jazz dance classes for the school, beginning in 1994. He now also serves as the Dance Department chair, overseeing modern and ballet classes.

“I absolutely adore the kids and teaching, whether they are near professionals or truly coming in for the first time,” Duncan says.

Under his tutelage, Duncan has had 13 of his students go on to the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City.

In this 2000 file photo, actress Julia Stiles works with choreographer Randy Duncan during the making of the movie “Save the Last Dance,” which was being filmed in Chicago. Sun-Times File

As Duncan gives the Sun-Times a tour of the second-floor dance studios at the Academy, a spot where he logged a good amount of time with actress Julia Stiles to prepare her for the 2001 movie “Save The Last Dance,” Duncan’s joy is palpable. He points to a black-and-white photo on the wall, a group class shot taken around 2004, and beams about the famous alumni in the image: Preston Miller, who has worked with Beyoncé and founded the TDA Prep dance school; Solomon Dumas, who’s a member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Company, and, as Duncan points out, a student “who once dated Chance the Rapper.”

Duncan is soft-spoken and genial, his pleasant nature making classes enjoyable, “spiritual almost,” says 2024 Academy graduate Lathan Goodrum, one of the students accepted to Juilliard this fall on a full scholarship.

Duncan agrees, saying, “When I am teaching it doesn’t feel like me; it’s as if this spirit comes in and takes over.”

Goodrum says he’s learned “so much” from Randy, “especially being given the space to learn and grow. … But I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is just to go for it. I used to be very timid and afraid to fail. But, with Randy, it’s always don’t be scared, don’t be afraid — so you know you can do it.”

Students practice dance techniques while in class at the Chicago Academy for the Arts. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

That supportive nature, says Duncan, was instilled in him early.

“It all comes from my mom and my grandmother who raised me … their love and support and knowing that was always going to be there.”

Now 65, Duncan grew up on the West Side, where he sang in the neighborhood Baptist church and took an early interest in body movement after watching “Bozo’s Circus” TV show.

“All of my skills came from watching TV, but my biggest teacher was the ‘Bozo Circus,’ believe it or not,” Duncan says, laughing. “I used to watch all the acrobats that would come on … and I’d try everything they did. My mom lived in a basement and I’d go over and try hanging on those little water [pipes] we had.”

Duncan has worked with one of the “Bozo’s Circus” orchestra producers, Andy Mitran, for the annual “Dance for Life” HIV/AIDS benefit performance event at Millennium Park where both are contributors.

Choreographer Randy Duncan leads a dance class at The Chicago Academy For The Arts in 1999. John H. White/Sun-Times File

There was also a pivotal moment seeing “West Side Story” on TV as a child that set things in motion for Duncan’s career.

“I had never seen anything like that before, the guys dancing in regular clothes in the streets. It really inspired me,” he says. So, when he found out about an all-city high school production of the classical musical in the early 1970s, he decided to try out.

“There were all these guys who you could tell had been trained in ballet, and I just didn’t think I did that well,” Duncan says. But he wisely asked the directors if they wanted any acrobats in the show. “I went up on stage and did my little ‘Bozo Circus’ acrobatics and the next thing you know I’m a Shark. That’s where everything started. It changed my life.”

The choreographer of the production was influential instructor Geraldine Johnson with whom he studied before soon being invited to study at the Sammy Dyer School of The Theater under a scholarship. There, Duncan says, he became fully engrossed in the “poetry of ballet” and contemporary dance.

Duncan was then accepted into the Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theatre where he rehearsed at night after classes at Austin High School. He stayed with the international touring company for 19 years, the last seven as artistic director. The troupe was the only one in the city teaching the quintessential Graham Technique, with classes led by Duncan’s long-time mentor, Harriet Ross. She continues to collaborate with him to this day, including a special Saturday Repertory Dance Program he started for advanced learners at the Academy — which he calls one of his greatest accomplishments.

Through an invitation from former Academy dance department head Anna Paskevska, Duncan began teaching at Chicago Academy for the Arts in 1994, even as Broadway came calling.

“I heard that they needed someone who really had the training to get the kids in shape as far as their technique,” Duncan says. “Dance is a discipline and I had to get them into that mindset. It’s been great ever since.”

Or, as the Academy’s Head of School Jason Patera explains, “It’s the Randy Duncan Effect. … When Randy walks in the room, people operate at the highest level they possibly can. It’s not just students but teachers too. … He has this relentless focus on excellence that has inspired me for decades.”

Students participate in a dance class at the Chicago Academy for the Arts, where choreographer Randy Duncan has taught for 30 years. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Watching one of the Academy dance classes, you can feel that strive for perfection. On a recent day at the school, guest teacher Natalie Elizabeth led an all-level ballet class while a live piano player, Olga, provided the classical accompaniment. Duncan, alongside assistant dance chair Patrick Simoniello and Ross were keenly watching it all with an eagle eye, ready to provide feedback.

As Duncan gathered the student ensemble in a huddle, he went off-script for their next run-through, a piece of his own modern choreography they’d been working on, called “Journey,” featuring music by Chicago percussionist Doug Brush. It’s a stunning, emotive piece of interpretive movement that embodies the “poetry of ballet” that has always moved Duncan.

As the young dancers swayed across the studio in unison like a synchronized herd, it was hard to believe they were teens and not a master class from the Joffrey. Their attentiveness, discipline and grace are all Duncan’s workings in action, as if they were all phantom limbs from his own body.

Says Duncan: “The great thing is being able to impart this information onto these young kids so they can have dreams of their own.”