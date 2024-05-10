The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Husband wants me to forget his lying and cheating, but I can't

When he was caught, his ‘confession’ didn’t tell the whole story.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Husband wants me to forget his lying and cheating, but I can't
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband had an affair. I found out after seeing a motel charge on our bank account. I asked, and he confessed that it was with an old school sweetheart. I asked how long it was going on. He said two years. He then called her and told her I knew. He told me he had told her if I ever found out, it was over for them.

When I got on the phone with her, she said he was lying, and their affair had been going on for 20 years! He invited her to his mom’s visitation when she passed. He invited her to other things as well. Now she no longer wants him because he is a liar, and he expects me to go back to the way it was. I don’t know if there’s time to go through it all; he also had an affair with someone at his work. He said it was a one-nighter. Who knows?

I’m having so much trouble with this and all the things they did together. My husband didn’t do anything with me; he skipped funerals, weddings and engagements. I was going everywhere alone. People always asked where he was, and I always had to say “working.”

The way things are now is not comfortable. He doesn’t care. He just wants his way and to not let anyone else in the family know. It’s been two years and it’s still fresh in my mind. I don’t know what to do. Counseling hasn’t helped. He wants me to forget everything. I’m going crazy. How do you trust after that? — LOST FAITH IN MISSOURI

DEAR LOST FAITH: You are not crazy. You are married to a lying, narcissistic womanizer. For you to “forget everything” might require a lobotomy. Are you willing to do that? (Don’t answer too quickly; some people would rather do anything than be alone.)

I think it would benefit you to discuss this with a licensed mental health professional. TALK with your friends and your family as well. You need all the support they can give you. Your husband has plenty to be ashamed about.

A marriage without trust is no marriage at all. If you were to separate, your life would not be much different than it already is. It might even be better. From what you have written, you have already been alone for a very long time.

DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have miscarried five times over the past four years. We are heartbroken, defeated, overwhelmed and exhausted. We are struggling emotionally, physically and financially because of this journey.

We do not feel any real emotional support from our families. They have been sympathetic, but after the initial “I’m sorry. I’m here if you need me. We’re thinking about you,” that’s it. They expect us to attend all holidays, family gatherings, trips, etc., and we aren’t always feeling up to it.

I am angry with them for not understanding what we’re going through. I have started distancing myself and skipping these family functions. Is this wrong of me? — BOWING OUT IN NORTH DAKOTA

DEAR BOWING OUT: No. Under the circumstances, skipping a family gathering in which you would be forced to socialize isn’t a bad idea. If this causes hurt feelings, remind the host that grief has no set timetable, and you will celebrate with them again when you are up to it. Period.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: You helped cause our divorce, dad tells teen daughter
Dear Abby: My allergies can't stand scent worn by a visiting friend
Dear Abby: Husband suggests I go elsewhere for my sex needs
Dear Abby: My granddaughter buys me gadgets that I don’t want
Dear Abby: Son refuses to pay dinner check, then jeers my tipping
Dear Abby: Should I go online to find a man worth marrying?
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, May 11, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Garrett Crochet strikes out 11 in White Sox' win over Guardians
Crochet was stellar in the 6-3 win Friday against the Guardians. He threw six scoreless innings, striking out 11 and not allowing a walk.
By Kyle Williams
 
police-tape-1-4.jpg
Crime
Motorist dies after shooting, crash in Woodlawn
The male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 7:20 p.m. inside a car that crashed into a wall in the 6700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Andrew Vaughn hits his first home run of season
After weeks of quality at-bats, Vaughn hit his first homer Friday against the Guardians.
By Kyle Williams
 
Screenshot 2024-05-10 at 7.01.21 PM.png
Crime
Lockport man charged with hate crime, attempted murder in shooting of neighbor
The victim, Melissa Robertson, 45, remains in critical condition Friday. Authorities say the shooting was “racially motivated” because the victim’s two sons are Black.
By Kade Heather
 