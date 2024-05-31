The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Boyfriend distracted by his teen kids and their volatile mom

Reader has dated him for seven years but is concerned about continuing a relationship with a man so involved with his family.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Boyfriend distracted by his teen kids and their volatile mom
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating my man for seven years. When we got serious, he told me he had kids. Because we are seniors, I assumed his kids were adults. I recently found out that the kids are teenagers! He is very involved in their lives.

The problem is, their mother calls him constantly about bills for her house and what the kids need. He pays her phone bill, water bill, electric bill and sometimes the internet bill, as well as giving her money each month for the kids. He says he does it because he doesn’t pay child support, and he wants to take care of his kids.

He says he’s not, under any circumstances, getting back together with the mom. He tells me he loves me, and he does show it. He says that when the kids graduate from high school in two years, he will have no reason to talk to their mom or to pay her bills. He wants his kids to leave and go to college.

I’m very concerned about our relationship moving forward. He gives me a lot of information about what happens between the mom, the kids and him. The woman is dangerous and volatile. She has come at him with a knife twice. Should I hang in there for the next two years or move on? I love him very much. — SUSPENDED IN FLORIDA

DEAR SUSPENDED: Hang in there, but understand that the time has come for you to discuss ALL of this with your gentleman friend. Suggest he talk to a family law attorney now about his children’s higher education. In some states, laws or case law gives courts the authority to order a non-custodial parent to pay for some form of college expenses.

As to his children’s unstable mother, you can bet that when he stops footing her bills, she’s going to be one angry woman. If she threatens his life again, he should immediately report her to the police and seek a restraining or no-contact order.

DEAR ABBY: My friend had back surgery that has left her walking with a walker or a cane. We go out to eat quite often. When the hostess takes us to our seats, they often take us to a table that is far from the door, bypassing many empty tables. Sometimes, we have even had to go up or down some steps.

I know they have a system for seating in a restaurant, but it sure would be nice if they’d recognize her difficulty in maneuvering and seat us closer to the entrance or exit. I’m sure many people have this issue. I would say something, but my friend says it would embarrass her. How do others solve this problem? — BETTER ACCESS NEEDED IN IOWA

DEAR ACCESS: Others resolve the problem by informing the restaurant at the time the reservation is made that a member of the party has a disability and needs easy access not only to the entrance and exit, but also to the table. If you and this friend are walk-ins with no reservation, discreetly inform the host where you need to be seated. It would be to the restaurant’s advantage to avoid the potential liability of a trip and fall by not forcing this guest to maneuver through an obstacle course.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: 6 years in, man hasn't proposed, and I might break it off
Dear Abby: She’s not invited, but son’s girlfriend shows up anyway
Dear Abby: My girlfriend agrees to be a bridesmaid, and it’s not OK
Dear Abby: Family scandal from ’70s is complicating my wedding plans
Dear Abby: My name is Polish, and few people pronounce it correctly
Dear Abby: Why does Mom talk about my brother's baby but not mine?
The Latest
My Kind of Town.png
The Watchdogs
Russian propaganda push expected in Chicago for Democratic National Convention, experts say
The convention in August will offer fertile ground for Russian and other foreign efforts to meddle in U.S. politics. “This is just a target-rich stew for the Russians to try lots of things and see what works,” says Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic International Studies.
By Tom Schuba  and Frank Main
 
Bears stadium
Bears keep stadium focus on lakefront despite Springfield funding shutout
Despite another cool reception from state lawmakers in their bid for help financing a new dome south of Soldier Field, team officials insisted they’re still making forward progress.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Police stand near pedestrians on the sidewalk at night.
Other Views
Michigan Avenue, once a picture-perfect postcard, is now a depressing mess
‘I inhale smoke from so much weed I wonder why I don’t feel high. Adults, apparently mentally ill, scream on street corners.’
By Carol Felsenthal
 
Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, an accused cartel assassin, is arrested in November 2023 in Mexico.
El Chapo
El Chapo's sons, accused Sinaloa cartel hitman face U.S. bounties for their capture. They're not the only ones.
The State Department has paid over $180 million in rewards since 1986 for the capture of more than 90 people. A $3 million reward was posted for Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, who authorities say assassinated Mexican cops and a DEA informant for the “Chapitos,” four sons of imprisoned Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera who face drug charges in Chicago.
By Frank Main
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, May 31, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 