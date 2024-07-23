The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Will I find happiness marrying woman I’ve never met in person?

Doctor is helping a teacher from China relocate to U.S. and is hoping a wedding will follow.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Will I find happiness marrying woman I’ve never met in person?
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I’m a Chinese man born in the United States. My girlfriend, whom I’ve yet to meet in person, lives in China and is 24 years younger than I am. (I live in California.) We’re awaiting approval of paperwork with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service. We have both been divorced twice. She has a grown son (single) in his 30s in Japan. My two children are in their 50s and self-sufficient.

We both are Christian and educated. Her English proficiency is fair to good. I’m a physician; she’s a teacher. We are kind, gentle, patient people. We plan to meet and, hopefully, marry. She would relocate to the U.S., and I might continue to work part time. From what I’ve told you, how would you rate our chances of marital success? — HOPING FOR THE BEST

DEAR HOPING: Are you ABSOLUTELY certain that this woman is who she says she is? Many people have been duped by someone they met on the internet. Have you discussed this with your adult children, who might be more tech-savvy? (I hope so!)

You and this woman have never seen each other in person and have no idea what the chemistry between the two of you would be like. When she arrives, take sufficient time to get to know each other, observe each other in various situations (including stressful ones) and figure out whether your personalities and lifestyles mesh. Because of these unanswered questions, I think your chances of success are about 50-50.

DEAR ABBY: My parents are in their early 70s and have been married 51 years. They have two homes, one in the Midwest and another in the South. They used to go back and forth between them together, but for the past two years, they have basically lived in separate states.

In total, they spend about two months a year together, and Mom complains nonstop when they are together. She is concerned only with herself and having fun, and she has progressively ignored my dad, my brother, her grandchildren and me. I’m so angry with her that I think my dad should divorce her. She stays with him only for his money and admits it to me and all of her friends.

Should I tell Dad to divorce her? I don’t understand why he puts up with her behavior. I’m convinced once he dies (his health is worse than hers), we will never hear from her again. — FRUSTRATED AND HURT IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Many marriages are close and loving ones; others are what I would call “arrangements.” Your parents apparently have the latter because it may work better for them (possibly for religious or financial reasons) than divorce.

Please refrain from telling your father what to do. I have a strong hunch he has thought this through. As to your relationship with dear old Mom, you have my sympathy. You may need a therapist to deal with her selfishness and rejection of you, your brother and the grandchildren.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Niece and I are close but she left me out of special occasion
Dear Abby: My stepmother keeps giving misguided advice about my baby
Dear Abby: When Grandma visits, shouldn't a child give up bed for her?
Dear Abby: I know my father did bad things, but I’m not sure what
Dear Abby: Husband refuses to be intimate and won’t tell me why
Dear Abby: Man I love admits he’s married, wants me as his side piece
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
GTIloQDX0AA-jSe.jpg
Crime
3, including 15-year-old boy, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots. Three people were shot and hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-07-22 181624.png
Obituaries
Geung Goo Lee, businessman, leader in Chicago's Korean American community, dies at 84
Mr. Lee, who was born in rural South Korea, for decades operated a successful auto repair shop in Forest Park and owned other businesses in the area.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Ian Happ
Cubs
Cubs open series against division-leading Brewers with 3-1 win
The July 30 trade deadline is about a week away.
By Maddie Lee
 
WNBA All Star Basketball
Sports
Brittney Griner’s ordeal in Russia, covered in memoir, shows how easily athletes can tune out reality
Traveling abroad on a plane, going through customs, having her bags X-rayed and checked by foreign agents and drug-sniffing dogs no doubt brought back flashes of her 2022 arrest for “drug smuggling” in Moscow.
By Rick Telander
 