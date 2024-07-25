The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: House guest paints bathroom without my permission

The visitor, a college student, did the redecorating while host was away.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: House guest paints bathroom without my permission
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg

DEAR ABBY: A friend’s daughter moved in with me to attend college so she would not have to commute. At the time, I was out of state with an ill family member. While I was away, my bathroom was repainted without my permission. Had I been asked, I would have said NO.

I, and many others, think this was totally inappropriate. It’s still unsettling to me, even though it happened a couple of years ago. How do I put this behind me? — COLOR-CORRECTED IN TENNESSEE

DEAR COLOR-CORRECTED: I understand why you are still seeing red. You were generous, and your hospitality was violated. What the girl did was nervy. (I hope you made her restore it to the way it was, but I suspect you didn’t do that.)

A way to put this behind you would be to consider it a LESSON and, in the future, before allowing anyone to stay in your home, establish a set of ground rules that includes “no altering the premises in your absence.”

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with “Ben” for 13 years, but I have been to his parents’ home only twice. I really love him. We never go anywhere or do anything together. He has never given me a gift for any occasion or “just because.” Material things don’t matter to me, but if he thought to get me something, it would make me feel he cares.

Ben is always gone, and I’m always alone. He is very selfish. How can I help him understand that I have feelings and I matter as much as he does? — MISSING SOMETHING IN MISSISSIPPI

DEAR MISSING: People demonstrate their feelings for each other in different ways. From what you have written, it appears the man you have been with for 13 years spends the exact amount of time with you that he wishes, with little to no regard for your needs.

You could talk at Ben until the cows come home, but he won’t get the message. For your sake, invest no more time in this man. Concentrate on finding a partner who is willing to give you what you need. If you do, you’ll have a happier life than the one you are living now.

DEAR ABBY: I have an unusual situation and don’t know what to do. I’ve been married for 28 years. My husband likes to urinate outside. We have a patio just outside our kitchen window, and I can’t stand the smell anymore.

Our neighbors have complained to him and have asked me to make him stop. I have asked him nicely, I have begged, I have gotten angry and I have cried. Nothing makes him stop. Last year, he was arrested for urinating in a public park. Please help me figure this out. — AT THE END OF MY ROPE IN WISCONSIN

DEAR ‘END': For some men, their home is their castle, and their yard is their kingdom. Your husband seems to like marking his turf — literally. (Dogs do this as well.) Because you can’t make him see reason, it may be time for your neighbors to report him to the authorities for exposing himself in public.

And, between you and me, that he would urinate in a public park may indicate that he’s slipping mentally, which should be mentioned to his doctor.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

\To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I don’t want visiting son to share a room with his 2 girlfriends
Dear Abby: Will I find happiness marrying woman I’ve never met in person?
Dear Abby: Niece and I are close but she left me out of special occasion
Dear Abby: My stepmother keeps giving misguided advice about my baby
Dear Abby: When Grandma visits, shouldn't a child give up bed for her?
Dear Abby: I know my father did bad things, but I’m not sure what
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, July 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Susan Sarandon (from left), Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bette Midler play friends reunited in Florida in "The Fabulous Four."
Movies and TV
'Fabulous Four' brings together four gifted women who don't quite mesh
The 40-year friendship of its central figures (played by Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph) is barely explored in a comedy more focused on wild hijinks.
By Lindsey Bahr | AP
 
Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
As trade market 'comes alive,' White Sox GM Chris Getz digs in for deadline
Getz isn’t naming names, but it’s known he’s listening on everyone, Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Erick Fedde included. He acknowledged five or six players could be dealt as the Sox build for the future.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Image from a video released Monday, July 22, 2024 by the Illinois State Police shows the July 6, 2024 shooting of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who had called 911 to report a possible prowler.
Editorials
Fatal shooting of Sonya Massey by Sangamon County deputy raises questions that demand answers
Two things are already clear: Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help, should still be alive. And Sean Grayson, who held six police jobs in four years, probably had no business being a Sangamon County deputy.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Larry Hoover in 2021 at the federal supermax prison in Colorado.
Chicago gangs
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
Hoover, called “one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history,” is scheduled to make a rare public appearance in court Sept. 26. He claims to have renounced the criminal organization he led.
By Jon Seidel
 