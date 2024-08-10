The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: We need a term for woman reunited with her birth mother

Introducing her to people shouldn’t require a long explanation.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg

Share

DEAR ABBY: I am the mother of a daughter, “Rebecca,” I placed for adoption when I was a teenager. Long story short, we have reunited. We not only have a wonderful relationship, but I have a great relationship with Rebecca’s adoptive mom, and my husband and children (with my husband) all have an open and caring relationship with her.

Fast-forward to my recent visit with Rebecca. She and I were out, and we ran into a friend of hers. She introduced me by saying, “This is Sally, my birth mother.” I had no problem with it and received a warm reception from her friend (who, I think, did have some “backstory” knowledge).

However, my later thoughts led me here: If the situation would be reversed, and I would be introducing her to someone, what do I say? There’s NO term for our “status.” I think of her as my daughter, but most people who have known me and my husband for 30 years or so don’t know I had a child as a teenager.

I love Rebecca, who is 50 now. Why isn’t there a term to describe who she is to me (without long explanations)? I feel like this relationship needs a term, too. — REUNITED IN LOUISIANA

DEAR REUNITED: Try this on for size: When you introduce your daughter to someone who hasn’t met her before, say, “I’d like you to meet my oldest daughter, Rebecca.”

DEAR ABBY: I am 43, and I have been talking to this guy for seven months. We agree that we aren’t dating, and we are best friends with benefits. But it seems as though we spend all our time together and that we are basically dating, but without the title. How do I get this commitment-phobe to realize we should be together without actually telling him? It would scare him off. — LACKING STATUS IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR LACKING: To you, the relationship you have with this guy seems like dating. To him, it’s friends with benefits. Nothing will change unless the two of you can have an honest conversation. If his way of handling it is to head for the hills — after seven months — then he really isn’t what you’re looking for. Sorry.

DEAR ABBY: I have a woman friend I take out to lunch every once in a while. I often pay the check. When she goes back home to her husband, he’s upset that she didn’t bring something back for him. He tells my friend, “It’s what partners do.”

Abby, these people are not without food or the means to get it. Neither one is starving, and he doesn’t bring back anything for her when he goes out. What are your thoughts on this? — NOT BUYING FOR TWO

DEAR NOT BUYING: The next time you take this friend to lunch, if she asks to order something for her husband, tell her it’s fine with you, but his portion of the check will be on HER.

P.S. And if that’s “what partners do” for each other, it shouldn’t be a one-way street. What a manipulator!

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Share
Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband has buddy who seems to be more than a friend
Dear Abby: Working at home, I now see husband’s maddening habits
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has to go, but his departure will devastate my child
Dear Abby: Mad about parents’ move, sister takes it out on me (and them)
Dear Abby: Living with parents of my boyfriend was a nightmare
Dear Abby: Neighbors mad that I called police to help her violent, suicidal daughter
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, August 10, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Isaac Paredes
Cubs
Isaac Paredes had the defensive tools as a Cubs minor-leaguer; he returned a steady presence at third
Paredes homered in the Cubs’ 7-6 win against the White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
Man, 59, found fatally stabbed inside Auburn Gresham home
The man, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive about 7:20 a.m. inside a home in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cody Bellinger
Cubs
Cubs' Cody Bellinger the first left-handed batter to homer off Garrett Crochet in 7-6 win against White Sox
Notes: Manager Craig Counsell “cautiously optimistic” that Bellinger could be back in the outfield next week.
By Maddie Lee
 
INTERCHANGE-121522-13.jpg
Obituaries
Kathy Byrne, attorney and only child of former Mayor Jane Byrne, dies at 66
Ms. Byrne, who died Thursday, was with the law firm Cooney & Conway for more than 35 years, specializing in asbestos cases.
By Kade Heather
 