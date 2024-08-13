The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Husband left me 10 years ago, but I still dream about him

His frequent imaginary appearances are disrupting his ex’s sleep.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg

Share

DEAR ABBY: How do I get over my ex-husband? He wanted the divorce. I was told, not asked! It has been 10 years, yet I still dream about him. I haven’t been with him or any other man since then. My disordered sleep is making me crazy. I have tried therapy, sleeping aides (OTC medication, sleep apps), but I still dream of him — good dreams and bad ones. I’m not sure how much more I can take. How do I keep my ex from my dreams? — HAUNTED IN ALASKA

DEAR HAUNTED: I have found that the more we try to censor our dreams, the more frequent they become, particularly if the last thing you think about before going to sleep is, “DON’T think about the rat who left me so unceremoniously!” What may help your sleep quality would be to find another therapist and talk, talk, talk until you finally accept that your ex is history. Then you can finally start dreaming about your future instead of the past.

DEAR ABBY: I’m an outgoing person with a lot of friends, but I have begun being “ghosted” after setting up or facilitating an introduction between male and female friends. This has happened more than once when I’m pretty good friends with the guy. I introduce him to a female friend or colleague and encourage their relationship, only to have him tell me she isn’t comfortable with his being my friend, gets jealous, etc.

Abby, I am happily married. I’m not interested in these men, and I’m really annoyed at losing a friend (or worse, he wants to meet only in secret). In most of these cases, I was friendly with the man’s ex, and we all did things together without issue. It’s making me not want to have male friends and to be wary of female friends. Advice? — MATCHMAKER IN INDIANA

DEAR MATCHMAKER: Talk about ingratitude. It appears no good deed goes unpunished. It also appears you are swimming in a pond filled with insecure female friends and colleagues. The lesson here is: Stop fixing these women up. Stay out of the line of fire and let them find their own dates from now on.

DEAR ABBY: I’m a married disabled woman. I dress myself, wash my clothes, clean up after myself, make my own breakfast and lunch, and cook dinner for my family. I do at-home rehab. My husband is supposed to stretch my legs twice daily to keep them limber, but he refuses to do it twice a day. He will do it only once if I remind him. He won’t make our bed or help to clean up the kitchen after I cook. Am I wrong to feel that something is wrong with this picture? — DOING MY PART IN TEXAS

DEAR DOING: You are entitled to your feelings. It is sad that your husband isn’t more willing to help, and you have the right to ask him why he’s not. Because he refuses to assist with your rehab more than once a day, if possible, make other arrangements for it. Perhaps another relative or a friend could assist. Your doctor may also be able to help you find someone.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Share
Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How do we tell my awful in-laws why I’m avoiding them?
Dear Abby: My husband, daughter take in unruly puppy, leave the caretaking to me
Dear Abby: We need a term for woman reunited with her birth mother
Dear Abby: Husband has buddy who seems to be more than a friend
Dear Abby: Working at home, I now see husband’s maddening habits
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has to go, but his departure will devastate my child
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 13, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox rout Yankees with season highs in runs, hits
Gavin Sheets gets four hits, including three doubles; Korey Lee and Brooks Baldwin homer as Sox win for only the 29th time
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
WEATHER-071624-7.jpg
Weather
Disaster declared in Cook County over July storms that spawned more than 40 tornadoes in 36 hours
Storms on July 14-15 represented the most prolific tornado event to hit the Chicago area in recorded history. Thus far, municipalities have filed more than $5 million in damage claims for infrastructure and response costs.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Carmel's Trae Taylor throws a pass during practice on Monday.
High School Football
The state's newest star quarterback, Carmel soph Trae Taylor, takes the reins on the first day of practice
Taylor is the top prospect in the state’s Class of 2027 and one of the top overall quarterback prospects in the country. He’s the area’s most heavily recruited quarterback since JJ McCarthy.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Screenshot 2024-07-11 143824.png
Sports Media
The Score's Danny Parkins set to join FS1's new morning show this fall
The afternoon co-host will leave the station after 7 1/2 years. He made a strong showing while filling in for Colin Cowherd on two episodes of FS1’s “The Herd” in July.
By Jeff Agrest
 