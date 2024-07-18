The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Downstate Illinois Crime

Illinois deputy charged with murder of woman who called 911 to report a prowler

Sonya Massey, 36, was killed at her home in Springfield on July 6. According to court documents, after the deputy shot Massey, he tried to discourage his partner from helping her.

By  AP
   
SHARE Illinois deputy charged with murder of woman who called 911 to report a prowler
A Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after fatally shooting a woman who called 911 to report a possible prowler.

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black woman shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home and then discouraged his partner from trying to save her, authorities said Thursday.

The details were in a court document filed in support of keeping fired Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson in custody without bond.

Sonya Massey, 36, was killed at her home in Springfield, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of Chicago, after deputies responded to her 911 call about a possible prowler early on July 6.

Prosecutors said Grayson “aggressively yelled” at Massey to put a pot down and then she put her hands in the air, declared “I’m sorry” and ducked for cover before being shot in the face. Grayson also discouraged the other deputy from getting his medical kit, prosecutors said.

“The other deputy still rendered aid and stayed with Ms. Massey until medical help arrived,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Rodgers wrote. Grayson “at no time attempted to render aid to Ms. Massey.”

State’s Attorney John Milhiser said a review of body camera video doesn’t support the use of deadly force.

Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. Grayson, who is white, was in custody awaiting a court appearance Thursday. Defense attorney Dan Fultz declined to comment.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Grayson has been fired.

“It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. ... With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences,” Campbell said Wednesday.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Massey’s family, said the charges were a “step toward justice for Sonya’s loved ones, especially her children, who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering since they were notified of this tragedy.”

As many as 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Springfield NAACP building to express support for Massey and her family.

“I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said after the indictment.

