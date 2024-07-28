The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Downstate Illinois

Person dies after fall in Starved Rock State Park

The fatal fall occurred Saturday afternoon at Illinois Canyon in Starved Rock State Park.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Starved Rock State Park's southern entrance.

Starved Rock State Park’s southern entrance

Starved Rock State Park website

One person has died after falling Saturday afternoon in Starved Rock State Park.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. at Illinois Canyon in Starved Rock State Park, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

One person was fatally wounded, according to IDNR officials.

Investigators have not released any additional information on the circumstances of the incident.

