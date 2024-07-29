Person killed in fall at Starved Rock State Park is identified as Oswego man

An Oswego man was identified as the person who died after falling Saturday afternoon at Starved Rock State Park, according to the LaSalle County medical examiner’s office.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. at Illinois Canyon in Starved Rock State Park, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The victim was identified as Albert Cramer, 38, according to the LaSalle County medical examiner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the medical examiner’s office, the Illinois Conservation Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit, though no foul play is suspected.

Investigators have not released any additional information on the circumstances of the incident.

