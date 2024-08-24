Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Man critically injured after crashing stolen vehicle during pursuit in Edison Park

A man, 21, was driving at a “high rate of speed” in the northbound lanes of the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue while being chased by a police helicopter in a stolen vehicle, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was critically injured after he crashed a stolen vehicle while being pursued by a police helicopter in Edison Park Friday night, according to Chicago police.

A man, 21, was driving at a “high rate of speed” in the northbound lanes of the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue about 10:35 p.m. while being chased by a police helicopter in a stolen vehicle, police said. He lost control of the vehicle and hit another car.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition with leg and spine injuries, police said. Three women and another man, whose ages weren’t known, were also taken to nearby hospitals for minor injuries.

