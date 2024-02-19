Put monarch butterflies on ‘endangered’ list if they meet criteria in 2024

Two years ago, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the migrating monarch butterfly to its "red list" of threatened species and classified the black-and-orange winged insects as "endangered."

A year later, the IUCN upgraded the status for the monarchs from "endangered" to "vulnerable" after a University of Georgia research scientist petitioned against the "endnagered" classification, arguing that the critters are thriving more than the IUCN's over-cautious models showed.

We'll let that fly. The IUCN is a global body and there is no reason to doubt the University of Georgia data that determined the summer population of monarchs has been relatively stable over the past 25 years.

But it would be remiss to ignore the dwindling numbers of monarchs — Illinois' state insect — in wintering locations. The levels of migratory monarchs in their wintering homes in Mexico were 59% lower this January compared to last winter, Mexico's National Commission for Protected Natural Areas recently revealed.

The butterflies, which migrate from Canada and the U.S. to Mexico and back again, aren't counted individually. Rather, their annual count is measured by the number of acres they cover when they rest on tree branches in forests west of Mexico City.

Anyone concerned about the welfare of natural wildlife probably got butterflies in their stomachs reading that monarchs covered only 2.2 acres in January this year, compared to 5.4 acres during the same time last year. That's the lowest count since 2013 — a setback attributed to climate change and extreme weather.

The dismal numbers mean we'll be seeing fewer monarchs in our backyards here in Chicago, where some residents have been diligently planting milkweed, the plant the monarchs exclusively eat and where they lay their eggs, the Sun-Times' Audrey Hettleman reported.

Those efforts help, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shouldn't waver on placing monarchs on the endangered list if it is determined they meet the criteria now, as they did four years ago. Other animals were in greater need of federal protection, the agency said in 2020 when it put monarchs on the waiting list for Endangered Species Act protection.

That logic didn't make sense then, as we countered, "A species that meets the criteria belongs on the federal endangered species list."

It is now 2024, the year the USFWS said the monarchs could be placed on the endangered list. A final listing is expected by fall at the latest.

If the monarchs are "warranted but precluded" from the endangered list yet again, it will only fly in the face of what the Widlife Service was established to do.

