The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Editorials Commentary Environment

Put monarch butterflies on ‘endangered’ list if they meet criteria in 2024

Whether our majestic state insect will be designated as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this year is yet to be determined. The latest dismal count of monarchs in wintering locations show they might well deserve endangered status.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Put monarch butterflies on ‘endangered’ list if they meet criteria in 2024
Monarch Butterflies on a tree branch in California.

Monarch butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, California in 2021.

Nic Coury/AP

Two years ago, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the migrating monarch butterfly to its "red list" of threatened species and classified the black-and-orange winged insects as "endangered."

A year later, the IUCN upgraded the status for the monarchs from "endangered" to "vulnerable" after a University of Georgia research scientist petitioned against the "endnagered" classification, arguing that the critters are thriving more than the IUCN's over-cautious models showed.

We'll let that fly. The IUCN is a global body and there is no reason to doubt the University of Georgia data that determined the summer population of monarchs has been relatively stable over the past 25 years.

But it would be remiss to ignore the dwindling numbers of monarchs — Illinois' state insect — in wintering locations. The levels of migratory monarchs in their wintering homes in Mexico were 59% lower this January compared to last winter, Mexico's National Commission for Protected Natural Areas recently revealed.

Editorial

Editorial

The butterflies, which migrate from Canada and the U.S. to Mexico and back again, aren't counted individually. Rather, their annual count is measured by the number of acres they cover when they rest on tree branches in forests west of Mexico City.

Anyone concerned about the welfare of natural wildlife probably got butterflies in their stomachs reading that monarchs covered only 2.2 acres in January this year, compared to 5.4 acres during the same time last year. That's the lowest count since 2013 — a setback attributed to climate change and extreme weather.

The dismal numbers mean we'll be seeing fewer monarchs in our backyards here in Chicago, where some residents have been diligently planting milkweed, the plant the monarchs exclusively eat and where they lay their eggs, the Sun-Times' Audrey Hettleman reported.

Related

Those efforts help, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shouldn't waver on placing monarchs on the endangered list if it is determined they meet the criteria now, as they did four years ago. Other animals were in greater need of federal protection, the agency said in 2020 when it put monarchs on the waiting list for Endangered Species Act protection.

Related

That logic didn't make sense then, as we countered, "A species that meets the criteria belongs on the federal endangered species list."

It is now 2024, the year the USFWS said the monarchs could be placed on the endangered list. A final listing is expected by fall at the latest.

If the monarchs are "warranted but precluded" from the endangered list yet again, it will only fly in the face of what the Widlife Service was established to do.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Illinois utility customers shouldn’t have to pay excessive add-on fees to their bills
Johnson’s mixed signals on ShotSpotter add up to another misstep
Next step if CPS drops Aramark: Make sure it’s really the end of dirty schools
Little Village mass shooting is another chapter in the saga of gun violence
Judges must meet the highest standards, and that includes transparency about tax troubles
Bill requiring attorneys when police interrogate minors is the right move
The Latest
Niles North's Kaidan Chatham (3) shoots the ball over Prospect's Frankie Poshnjari (3).
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the IHSA regional quarterfinal scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Salvation Army workers give a homeless man some supplies, including blankets and hand warmers.
Other Views
It’s good for the city to ‘Bring Chicago Home’ and help those who are homeless
The referendum at the bottom of the March 19 primary ballot might make voters’ eyes glaze over, but it’s a simple matter of helping to save the lives and futures of those who struggle to make it in Chicago winters on the streets, a former alderman writes.
By Dick Simpson
 
Money
‘Doom spending’ takes hold among younger consumers
The stress of managing high living costs and food is leading some to cope by actually spending more, survey finds.
By Hector Cervantes | For the Sun-Times
 
CTA.jpeg
Crime
Man in custody after firing gun on CTA Blue Line platform, police said
No one was wounded, but a 32-year-old man and a CTA employee were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
_BennettPic.jpg
Crime
Man, 83, charged in string of bank robberies — after spending decades behind bars for similar crimes
Donald Bennett complained in 2022 that he’d spent 33 years in prison and “all I want to do is spend the time I have left with my family.”
By Jon Seidel
 