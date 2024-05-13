The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024
PPP loan fraud accusations, again. This time, the alarm bells involve Illinois State police officers.

We’re sighing at the news that, once again, public servants are accused of defrauding honest taxpayers. But we’re not surprised, given the dozens of previous allegations of PPP fraud in Chicago and Cook County.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
It takes all kinds, from the filthy rich to detainees and inmates behind bars, to pull a fast one, as we’ve learned watching the list of those accused of scamming the federal Paycheck Protection Program grow.

The shock should have worn off by now.

Still it is jarring every time a report surfaces alleging former and current city and state workers made up lies to score some quick cash that was earmarked for loans for businesses trying to make ends meet during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cops with sticky fingers can make citizens feel especially uneasy. Many Illinoisans likely had that sinking feeling reading Sun-Times reporter Frank Main’s story identifying two more law enforcement officials participating in the larger national PPP $64 billion swindle — which is part of the even larger $200 billion in fraud involving COVID-19 aid in general.

One officer, an Illinois State Police master trooper, admitted he fibbed when he listed “babysitting” as his principal business on his loan application. He ended up receiving a $17,707 loan. The other officer, a state police special agent, or detective, said he was a handyman on his request and received a $20,832 loan. Both of the loans the officers received were eventually forgiven.

There was a third state police officer, a former district commander, about whom Main inquired. But state police officials told him the agency does not pursue administrative proceedings against those who have retired. How convenient.

“Active criminal investigations” are underway involving the two other officers, state police officials said, saying complaints were sent to the Illinois State Police Merit Board. But it is hard to breathe a sigh of relief when the wheels of justice turn so slowly that few people have been criminally charged, even if they are fired for ripping off the PPP program operated by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

If it turns out this pair of state police officers conned the system, how much will they pay? This is a particularly important question because the Illinois State Police conducts independent investigations of police-involved shootings for suburban departments. It may soon do the same for the Chicago police, as Main reported.

That’s not to throw shade at the entire state police agency. But when even a few officers are accused of wrongdoing, it can tarnish overall credibility.

The state police merit board has to be transparent about what it finds. So do other agencies, law enforcement and otherwise, whose employees are investigated or accused of PPP or other COVID relief fraud.

If they don’t, Main is sure to end up doing their jobs for them.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds.

