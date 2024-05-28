Mayor Johnson has a chance to make a better pick for RTA board

The CTA, Metra and Pace boards would require knowledgeable members, even if the transit agencies were flush with cash and its buses and trains ran with Swiss watch precision.

But that’s a point seemingly lost on Mayor Brandon Johnson, who continues to hang on to imperiled CTA President Dorval Carter and recently nominated the Rev. Ira Acree to the board of the Regional Transportation Authority, the agency that oversees the three public transit entities.

Acree is the respected pastor of the Greater St. John Bible Church, and a powerful force on the West Side. But as a transit expert, his credentials are more than a little lacking.

So much so, Acree (rightfully) withdrew his name from RTA board consideration last week, after admitting in his City Council nomination hearing that he had no knowledge of the well-publicized $735 million shortfall expected to hit CTA, Metra and Pace in 2026 — even though the issue is one that he would have to help address as an RTA director.

Acree said he dashed his nomination so he wouldn’t be “the lightning rod for people who are trying to derail Mayor Brandon’s administration.”

As the Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman pointed out, appointments to mass transit boards have routinely been political. But that needs to change, and quick. Chicago-area public transit is in crisis, particularly the CTA. And the approaching nine-figure fiscal cliff, the result of federal COVID funding coming to an end, is a pretty big thing for an RTA nominee not to know.

Johnson said he recommended Acree because those “who are closest to the trauma have better insight into how to deliver effective government for people.” But those same neighborhoods also surely have people with transit knowledge who, for instance, sit on the boards of community organizations — or outright lead them.

Johnson would do well, and serve transit riders best, by focusing his search to include those individuals.

Truth is, now is not the time for on-the-job training when it comes to selecting public transit leadership. Given what’s at stake, the mayor has to be serious about recommending transit board members who — at minimum — have the ability to materially address pressing problems.

And doing so would also give Johnson the chance to end the age-old practice by Chicago mayors and Illinois governors of stocking transit boards with inexperienced picks.

A public transit reset is in order, from the selection of board members to the leadership at the CTA. It’s time for Johnson to get on board.

