A 5-year-old girl 'just wanted to be a kid.' Gun violence kept her from growing up to want more.

Reign Ware’s mother said her 5-year-old daughter was in “the wrong place at the wrong time” when she was gunned down sitting next to her father in a car on the Near West Side over the Memorial Day weekend.

The “wrong place at the wrong time,” unfortunately, can be anywhere and at any moment in our country as gun violence lurks in all corners, sparing no one, including an incoming kindergartener who loved to dance and flex like a gymnast. Sadly, it has become the responsibility of parents and guardians to worry about “wrong place, wrong time” with their children and the threat of gun violence.

Reign and her father had just left a family party early Sunday morning when she was killed, according to her mother. A 24-year-old man, who Reign’s loved ones did not know, suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh. No one was arrested as of Tuesday night.

There were nearly 60 shell casings from four different calibers recovered at the crime scene, a police report indicated. Not only were shots fired from a black Jeep Cherokee, but investigators believe others could have been shooting from a nearby alleyway.

Perhaps the person or persons responsible didn’t see that a child was in the vicinity, since it was dark outside at 3:30 a.m. But the manner of the attack shows a cold indifference to the potential harm.

That same callousness was on display last month when 9-year-old Ariana Molina was shot in the head during a mass shooting that broke out as Ariana and others celebrated a relative’s Catholic confirmation ceremony in the Back of the Yards.

Ariana lost her life, and three other children, including 22-month-old Aaron Mendez and his 7-year-old brother Isaiah, were among the 10 injured victims.

Reign and Ariana’s parents weren’t the only Chicago mothers and fathers forced to do the unthinkable this year: planning their child’s funeral.

At least five other children age 15 and under were killed in city-based homicides since January, according to Sun-Times data: Amere Deese, 14; Jayden Perkins, 11; Terri Player, 15; Tyree Brown, 14; and Michael Jones, 15.

All but one of those children were shot; Jayden, authorities said, was fatally stabbed while trying to protect his mother from an abusive boyfriend.

That gun violence is the number one cause of death for American children is a unacceptable disgrace. That sentiment bears repeating until lawmakers and policy makers wake up and implement laws — and enforce existing ones — that curb the availability of guns to people who have no business carrying deadly weapons.

Reign “just wanted to be a kid.” her mother said. That is all children should aim for. They and their parents should never have to worry about being at “the wrong place at the wrong time.”

