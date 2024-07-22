Get ready for Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris

And just like that, an earthquake upends the 2024 presidential election.

President Joe Biden is now out of the running, after weeks of insisting he would stay in the race. Less than 24 hours after he stepped down via an announcement on X and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead, prominent Democrats — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth among them — fell in line behind her. Campaign donations poured in, with Harris raising $81 million within a day.

Donald Trump’s campaign reportedly is now preparing in earnest to run against Harris, presuming she wins the nomination. Various national polls currently show Harris performs similarly to Biden against Trump.

Biden’s decision to step down from his reelection campaign will bring an end, thankfully, to the incessant hammering about his age and health since his disastrous debate performance. In the days and weeks to come, expect most political journalists to hold true to form by focusing on horse-race campaign coverage and punditry.

That’s unfortunate. An historic election, pitting a twice-impeached former president with a felony conviction against, presumably, a sitting vice president and woman of color, deserves better.

Most of all, voters deserve ample coverage of what really matters for the country’s future: how the next president can fix what ails the nation, from everyday problems like keeping inflation down to long-term issues such as safeguarding our democracy.

When 71% of Americans believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction, the discussion clearly needs to be about how to right the ship.

A former White House official said as much in a Sun-Times op-ed published last week. “When government does not foresee or fix the fundamental flaws in our economy and society that drive nationwide anxiety, people lose faith in public institutions,” wrote Michele Jolin, CEO of Results for America and former senior adviser for social innovation under President Barack Obama. “In turn, government can achieve even less and what’s worse, this vicious cycle opens the door for extremists to use Washington’s dysfunction as a rallying cry.”

Policy issues, personal integrity

Some of the pressing issues the next administration will face:

Immigration: In a June Gallup poll, 55% of Americans said they want a decrease in immigration. Along with the economy, concern about immigration ranks among the top concerns of voters nationwide. Big cities, including Chicago, have been forced to deal with an influx of migrants, with more expected to be bused in from Texas during next month’s Democratic National Convention. Meanwhile, reforms that would modernize border security and our immigration process remain dead in the water in Congress.

Gun violence: Crime and violence are not a “Chicago problem,” though too many outsiders view it in that light. But consider these numbers from the Gun Violence Archive: 302 mass shootings nationwide as of July 19; 9,358 people killed and nearly 18,000 injured in shootings overall this year; 138 children age 11 and younger, and another 654 victims 17 and younger, were among those killed. The numbers ought to be enough to persuade the next administration to make a strong push, using the bully pulpit, to rein in the flow of deadly weapons and take other steps against crime and violence.

Climate change: The increasing frequency of the strongest hurricanes, more wildfires, more tornadoes — one severe weather event after another provides ample evidence that climate change is a deadly threat that causes billions in damages every year. The effects of climate change don’t stop at national borders. The next administration must work with other countries to stop climate change from spiraling into climate disaster.

Social Security and Medicare: Most Americans — 73% of those under 65 — fear Social Security and Medicare will go bust before they reach retirement age. Both funds are facing insolvency within the next 10 to 12 years. With the American population aging, finding a solution that doesn’t rob retirees of what they’re owed is crucial.

This list barely scratches the surface. Add to it cultural and political polarization, income inequality, reproductive rights, lagging confidence in democracy, the Supreme Court granting former presidents unprecedented immunity from the law and more.

With so much at stake, the presidential debate scheduled for September must take place. Debates are imperfect. But they help Americans judge not just policy views but also a candidate’s character and integrity.

This election season has already made history. By November, it will make more.

