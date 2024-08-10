This air travel idea's ready for takeoff: Let parents sit with their kids for free on flights

Sitting next to a stranger has always been a component of airline travel. But the probability of being sandwiched between unfamiliar faces on a plane has skyrocketed since airlines introduced seat selection fees nearly two decades ago.

Many harried passengers don’t want to pony up extra cash — who can blame them? — to guarantee they’ll be seated next to their relatives or friends, so they often end up separated from their travel companions.

Consequently, a maddening game of musical chairs often begins these days before takeoff, as travelers propose — sometimes beg — to trade seats with others in order to sit next to their buddies, spouses and children.

Let’s at least save parents from such pleading, as the Biden administration proposes with its push to eliminate airline “junk fees.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this month proposed to ban airlines from charging mothers, fathers and other guardians more money to sit with their children who are 13 years old and under.

If adjoining seats are not available, airlines would be required to allow families to get a full refund or wait to see if a seat opens up. Parents who choose to stand by but end up without seats would be given the option to rebook for free on the next flight with adjacent seating.

We are not flying by the seat of our pants when we say we are fully on board with the proposal. It would free parents of the additional stress over being split up from their children and the financial burden of paying for assigned seating. A family of four could save up to $200 per round trip, the Transportation Department says.

Passengers traveling without children might feel like they’re losing out. We can’t blame them, though they would get something of a perk by not having to sit next to younger children they don’t know and wouldn’t feel obligated to help with their tray tables or seat belts.

In an ideal world, no one would have to pay extra for an assigned seat. But as President Joe Biden said last year, young children shouldn’t be treated “like a piece of baggage.”

Four airlines — Alaska, American, Frontier and JetBlue — have voluntarily banned such fees. Good for them.

Making other airlines do the same might not be child’s play. But even a kid could tell the airline industry: Letting parents sit with kids would fly high with many adults, who just want air travel to be a less nerve-wracking experience.

