Get moving faster on CTA plan to make L stations accessible

Chicago can only benefit when its transit system is robust enough to benefit all commuters. That’s why it’s more than maddening the CTA has fallen behind on efforts to add elevators that would make all L stations fully accessible.

As the Sun-Times reported last week, the CTA released its revised plan for its All Stations Accessibility Program, hatched five years ago in an admirable bid to make the agency the first century-old transit system to be made 100% accessible.

Currently, 30% of CTA stations are not fully accessible for people with disabilities. But the revisions show the plan — bearing the ironic acronym of “ASAP” — has yet to add an elevator to an existing station, and some commuters might have to wait 14 years to get one.

Making things worse: The delay has contributed to ASAP’s projected cost doubling to $4.9 billion.

That doesn’t bode well for people like Printers Row resident Mike Ervin, who uses a wheelchair. He told the Sun-Times he can’t access the Harrison Street Red Line stop near his home because the facility lacks an elevator — and likely won’t get one until 2038.

“I was never a fan of [ASAP] in the first place,” said Ervin. “We just had the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and they’re saying it will be 50 years [from the start of the act] until we get full accessibility. ... I’m just hoping that I’ll live to see [my station] accessible.”

A question of money — and hard choices?

Why the hold-up? As you might expect, the CTA doesn’t have enough money, and construction costs have substantially risen across the board.

The agency is seeking state and federal cash, a CTA spokesperson told the Sun-Times. She also said the City Council needs to change — read “increase” — how the city funds the CTA.

Under the 20-year, four-phase plan, the first phase of ASAP should have been nearing completion now. Yet none of the eight stations under that phase have been upgraded. The CTA says it has the $423.5 million needed for the job and hopes to have them done by 2027. We have our doubts.

The $617.5 million second phase is half-funded, but there is no cash right now for phases three and four.

The CTA spokesperson is correct that other funding sources will be needed. The problem is Gov. JB Pritzker has said for months the CTA is unlikely to get more Springfield funding for anything under the agency’s current leadership and its embattled president, Dorval Carter.

But there is federal funding available, and Carter — for all his faults in getting the buses and trains to run on time — is adept at getting Washington to loosen the purse strings.

The CTA got a chunk of funding from the 2021 federal All Stations Accessibility Act, which set aside $10 billion over a decade for transit system accessibility upgrades across the nation.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., was a lead sponsor of the bill, which was actually named after the CTA program. And the agency also received $118 million in 2022-2023 federal grants to modernize stations at Irving Park, Belmont and Pulaski.

But getting state funds to improve stations just might lie with the CTA board and Mayor Brandon Johnson, if it comes down to hard choices about Carter’s future with the agency.

Chicago, at least, is ahead of other major cities in making old stations accessible. More than 70% of New York City’s subway stations are inaccessible — and improvements will be just 95% completed by 2055.

Good news, but cold comfort to passengers trying to plot their way around the city by hunting accessible stations. And heaven forbid if an elevator, when one is found, happens to be out of order.

The CTA and the state must quickly do what is needed to get this important task done.

