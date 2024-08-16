CPS CEO Martinez spoke fiscal sense, so of course Mayor Johnson and CTU want to oust him

This could all get really messy, and if it does, blame City Hall.

Chicago Public Schools is in dire financial straits. A state bailout is highly unlikely. The Chicago Teachers Union wants mediation in increasingly tense contract talks with CPS. School Board elections are a couple of months away. No one should be surprised if the district takes another big enrollment hit this coming school year. And charter school parents are demanding that the district fit their schools into its long-term plans.

At a time of upheaval, stability and truth-telling ought to be valued. So the last thing Mayor Brandon Johnson should be thinking about is upending matters even more by ousting CEO Pedro Martinez, as the Sun-Times and WBEZ reported last week he is planning to do.

Martinez, it seems clear, made the ultimate mistake in the eyes of Johnson and his CTU allies: accepting fiscal reality and showing accountability and common sense by pushing back against CTU contract demands that could create a $2.9 billion deficit for CPS next year.

This isn’t a matter of Martinez lacking “vision” for making improvements in CPS. From what we’ve seen and read about Martinez, he wants the best for CPS students. (One program he’s pushed that we especially like: high-dosage tutoring to get students back on track academically, which is what school is supposed to be about.)

The pending ouster also isn’t a matter of Johnson, as mayor, being entitled to his choice for schools CEO. The mayor says he wants someone who will push for more funding — something we’ve never heard Martinez oppose. The sticking point remains convincing Springfield.

It’s worth noting that parents, and Chicagoans overall, get the idea of fiscal sense: In a Public Agenda poll released in May, parents were evenly split (49% to 49%) between those who say CPS needs more funding and those who say CPS needs to spend the money it has more effectively. Overall, 73% of Chicagoans said they weren’t confident that CPS spends its money wisely.

In the end, the School Board, not the mayor, has the final say on Martinez. The board is composed of mayoral appointees. But members wisely said “no” to Johnson’s proposal that the district take out a loan (!) to help cover a teachers’ pension payment and pay for CTU contract demands. The board didn’t include those costs in the $9.9 billion budget passed last month.

The board has shown it’s willing to make up its own mind and not act as a mayoral rubber stamp. Let’s hope it does it again with Martinez.

