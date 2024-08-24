Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Editorials DNC 2024 Commentary

Chicago comes out a winner after hosting DNC

This year’s Democratic National Convention, with mostly peaceful protests and the history-making nomination of a woman of color as a major-party nominee, could be the one that finally overshadows the ‘police riot’ of 1968.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
The crowd at the Democratic National Convention, with a young woman waving an American flag.

Delegates attend the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Share

Sometimes it’s good not to be the story.

Now that this past week’s jubilant 2024 Democratic National Convention has ended, it’s a sign of success that the convention — not Chicago itself, as in 1968 — was the story that dominated the news.

And an amazing story it was.

The Democrats’ chosen presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, made history the moment she formally accepted the nomination. Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, became the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to accept a major party’s presidential nomination. Should she win, she will become America’s first female president.

On Thursday evening, Vice President Harris’ powerful acceptance speech hit all the right notes. She proved herself to be knowledgeable, empathetic, confident and presidential. On Wednesday evening, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also delivered a strong speech, as did other speakers.

Editorial

Editorial

Of course, such a large event can never go off without a few hitches. But the months of planning, starting in 2022, that led up to Chicago’s selection last year (give credit to the persistent efforts of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, one of a number of Illinois leaders who spoke at the convention) as the host city, paid off, which was good news for everyone involved in the event’s planning and execution. That includes the state and federal law enforcement agencies that worked with the Chicago Police Department, as well as those who raised the tens of millions to make the event possible.

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests around the United Center were largely peaceful, for which the organizers deserve a good measure of credit. Police Supt. Larry Snelling, who made himself constantly visible, and the rest of CPD executed their duties professionally, with a police presence everywhere. Still, there was violence on Tuesday between police and protesters (not affiliated with the major organizers) who marched into a line of cops, leading to dozens of arrests at an unsanctioned protest outside the Israeli consulate. Also, some protesters swung wooden signs at police. Others on Monday evening broke through fencing police had set up.

Related

Yes, there were complaints the four-day event was over-policed, but that may have seemed the case because fewer protesters showed up than some had predicted. Even so, the demonstrators were able to send their messages out to the nation.

Overall, it was a far cry from the so-called “police riot” at Chicago’s 1968 Democratic National Convention. The answer to the question, “Can we finally put 1968 behind us this time, when the Democrats’ 1996 convention went smoothly and everyone seemed to forget it?” seems to be a strong yes.

Until now, 1968 has been the Chicago convention many people best remember, even though the city has hosted more than twice as many major-party political conventions as any other municipality.

But this year’s convention was truly a success Chicago can be proud of. Those who tuned into the Chicago Bears’ victory in their preseason finale on Thursday evening missed the city’s real triumph. On Friday, Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city hosted the “best convention this country has ever seen.” Johnson also said, “As far as the world is concerned, it’s clear people fell back in love with Chicago.”

Chicago’s convention follows a largely peaceful primary election season and a Republican convention mostly unmarred by violence last month in Milwaukee, where the biggest protest had only about 1,000 participants. With any luck, that foreshadows a peaceful fall campaign, one that doesn’t end as it did four years ago with an attempt to overturn the results of the election.

We’re hoping there is less conflict and more discussion of the many critical issues the nation faces as the presidential campaigns unfold. We’re also hoping citizens of all political stripes get involved in a peaceful, thoughtful way. Early voting in person or by mail begins Sept. 26 in Illinois, less than five weeks from now. This is the time to get involved.

Chicago’s central location and its proximity to important swing states were among the reasons the Democratic Party chose the city for its convention. The success of this year’s event will be another reason the political parties may choose Chicago in the future.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Get Opinions content delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

More about the Sun-Times Editorial Board at chicago.suntimes.com/about/editorial-board

Share
Next Up In Editorial
DNC protests have been mostly peaceful. Let's hope it stays that way.
Make deadbeat migrant shelter landlords pay up
Keep an open mind, feds, on reuse of Century and Consumers buildings
Red Line's $5.3 billion extension still needs a big neighborhood vision
At DNC 2024, history is in the making
CPS CEO Martinez spoke fiscal sense, so of course Mayor Johnson and CTU want to oust him
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Father of my unborn child wanted to travel with me — until he didn't
Woman must fly alone and pregnant to family wedding in Mexico, now that her partner has decided to attend a friend’s wedding instead.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. might be breaking out of offensive funk
After going 2-for-4 in Friday night’s 5-2 loss to the Tigers, Robert was hitting .378 (14-for-37) in his last nine games with two homers and six RBI.
By Mike Clark
 
ob-CST-112623-0028.jpg
High School Football
Loyola's Ryan Fitzgerald leads Chicago area’s best on offense
It’s an unusually strong year for quarterbacks around the area, led by a pair of returning state champions.
By Mike Clark
 
GettyImages-2167281486.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Poor execution down stretch plagues Sky in 82-80 loss to Sun
“We didn’t really do what we talked about doing in practice and shootaround and according to the scouting report,” guard Lindsay Allen said. “Just locking in on that and continuing to do it consistently has been an issue for us all season.”
By Kyle Williams
 