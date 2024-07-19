The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Business

Editor's note: Important changes to this weekend's newspapers as printing plant disruption continues

There will be no early Sunday edition, also called the “3-star” or bulldog, this weekend, and the regular Sunday edition will be smaller than usual. Saturdau and we were unable to include news from Friday evening in Saturday’s paper.

By  Jennifer Kho
   
SHARE Editor's note: Important changes to this weekend's newspapers as printing plant disruption continues
Stacked copies of the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper.

Our vendor’s continuing printing press problems has resulted in a series of disruptions to the Chicago area newspapers over the last week, including the Sun-Times. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Dear readers,

We have been unable to print the newspaper as usual this week due to unexpected issues with the printing presses at our vendor, Chicago Tribune Company, which also prints the Tribune, the Daily Herald, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and other papers.

We’re deeply disappointed that this disruption has continued into the weekend. Since Tuesday, we’ve had to print at multiple facilities across the region, each with different limitations affecting the number of pages it can print, which pages can be in color vs. black and white, our deadlines and more.

As a result of an earlier-than-usual press time, we were unable to include news from Friday evening in Saturday’s paper. That means that no stories from the first day of the Pitchfork Music Festival or the Cubs game made it in, though we’re happy to provide the festival picture on this page. You also will not find the usual TV listings in the papers this weekend, due to the global tech outage.

I’m sorry to say that, this week, there will be no “3-star” or bulldog Sunday edition, which is what we call our early edition of the Sunday paper that usually is available on Saturday. In addition, our regular Sunday edition will be smaller than usual.

If you usually buy the bulldog edition, I hope you will consider getting the Saturday paper and the regular Sunday paper instead.

The digital version of the Sun-Times, our e-paper, will be available for free all weekend at suntimes.com. We plan to keep the paywall down so that it’s freely available to everyone on Sunday.

All of these changes this weekend are a result of serious issues with the presses that started Monday night. Tuesday’s papers and some of Wednesday’s papers were delivered late or not at all. The newspapers have been limited to fewer pages than usual because of the print capacity available. We had to move our Taste section from its usual Wednesday spot to Thursday. And we could not include news from Wednesday evening, including key speeches at the Republican National Convention and evening sporting events, in Thursday’s paper but had to hold those stories for Friday’s paper instead.

We’re sorry for any issues this disruption has caused you. We don’t know when we’ll be able to start printing at our usual location again, but I plan to keep you updated with these editor’s notes. We’re grateful for your understanding and patience as we work hard to find ways to get you the newspaper.

Thanks for reading and supporting the Sun-Times!

Warmly,

Jennifer Kho

Executive editor

Next Up In Business
Global tech outage sparks computer chaos at O'Hare, Midway airports, hospitals, courts — even Starbucks
There are 1 billion victims of data breaches so far this year. Are you one of them?
Global tech outage disrupts flights, banks, other businessees in Chicago and around the world: What to know
Chicago’s water bill delinquents include City Council members
Two West Loop apartment projects anchored by grocery stores approved by Chicago Plan Commission
US agency wants to regulate apps that let workers access paychecks before payday, saying they provide loans
The Latest
Fruko y Sus Tesos performs during ¡SÚBELO! Fest at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, Thursday, July 18, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Music
Fruko y Sus Tesos headline night of sizzling music for ¡Súbelo! festival in Chicago
The acclaimed salsa band from Colombia performed on opening night of a four-day festival at the Jay Pritzker Pavillion celebrating Millennium Park’s 20th anniversary.
By Ambar Colón
 
A group of people sit at the bar at Standard Bar and Grill at 1332 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park Sept. 19. The City Council is expected to pass an ordinance to phase out the subminimum wage for tipped servers.
La Voz Chicago
Esto es lo que tienes que saber sobre el aumento del salario mínimo de Chicago y cómo afecta a los trabajadores con propinas
El salario mínimo por propina de Chicago aumentará en 2024 después de que el Concejo Municipal aprobara una ordenanza para incrementar el salario mínimo por propina en un 8% cada año durante cinco años hasta que alcance la paridad con el salario mínimo estándar de la ciudad.
By Amy Yee
 
Mateo Zastro, 3, was fatally shot on the Southwest Side in a road rage attack, according to Chicago Police.
La Voz Chicago
Un hombre es acusado del tiroteo por violencia vial de 2022 que mató a un niño de 3 años en West Lawn
Govanni Hernández, de 32 años, fue arrestado después de que las pruebas de ADN lo relacionaron con el incidente de violencia vial que mató a Mateo Zastro, de 3 años, el 30 de septiembre de 2022.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
cpd-02.JPG
La Voz Chicago
La Junta de Policía vota a favor de despedir a un policía por disparar a un hombre desarmado durante una persecución en el lado sur en 2018
El agente Carlos Barona dijo a los investigadores que pensó que el hombre al que perseguía buscaba un arma en una de sus botas. No se encontró ningún arma durante la investigación.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Mateo Zastro, 3, was fatally shot on the Southwest Side in a road rage attack, according to Chicago Police.
Crime
Suspect ambushed victims of road-rage shooting that killed 3-year-old in 2022, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Friday said the victims and defendant allegedly first encountered each other while merging in a construction zone.
By David Struett
 