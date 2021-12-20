 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

UIC, Northwestern announce students will shift to two weeks of remote learning after winter break due to Omicron concerns

The move echoes a similar move announced earlier this month by DePaul University.

By Mitch Dudek
Northwestern University in Evanston
Northwestern University in Evanston
Sun-Times Media STM

The University of Illinois Chicago and Northwestern University announced Monday that students will shift to remote learning for two weeks after returning from holiday break.

The move is in response to the expected spread of the highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant following holiday travel.

“With the omicron variant fueling a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across Illinois and the nation, and a likely surge in the coming weeks based on the speed of transmissibility, holiday travel and gatherings, we decided to start the spring semester with two weeks of online instruction,” UIC officials said in an announcement issued Monday to faculty, staff and students.

Exceptions will be made for the health sciences colleges, labs, clinics, internships and other classes that cannot be offered virtually.

It puts the school in line with DePaul University, which made a similar announcement earlier this month.

Both schools are recommending booster shots but have not mandated them.

Northwestern also announced Monday it will briefly switch to remote learning after returning from winter break. The school is requiring students, faculty and staff get a booster shot.

Northwestern officials attributed the move to “the fast spread of the Omicron variant and guidance from our medical experts.”

The University of Chicago and Loyola University Chicago do not plan to institute remote learning when students return after the holiday break, however both schools are also requiring booster shots.

Next Up In Education

The Latest

Bulls coach Billy Donovan looking for breaks for short-handed team

The Bulls haven’t been able to get the practice time to work on conditioning, and because of the short-handed roster they have been forced to use key players in heavy minutes. Donovan is hoping that help is coming with three days off and more troops on the way.

By Joe Cowley

Full 60-page report on Jussie Smollett case details confusion, controversy in state’s attorney’s office

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx told Dan Webb’s investigators she herself was surprised by the deal made by her prosecutors to drop charges against the "Empire" actor.

By Andy Grimm

Man shot to death in Gresham: police

The man was on the street just before 6 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Harvard Avenue when someone fired shots at him.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bears’ Robert Quinn lands 1st Pro Bowl spot since 2014; Jakeem Grant also selected

Robert Quinn’s renaissance took another step Monday night when the Bears outside linebacker was named to the Pro Bowl.

By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley

Chicago, U of I embark on $2 million program to detect COVID in sewage

Health officials believe they can act more quickly to address threats by identifying the virus in wastewater samples before large outbreaks occur.

By Brett Chase

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial jurors to return Tuesday to continue deliberations

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told the jury that Jeffrey Epstein could not have preyed on teenage girls for more than a decade without the help of the British socialite, who she described as the "lady of the house" as Epstein abused girls at a New York mansion, a Florida estate and a ranch in New Mexico.

By Associated Press