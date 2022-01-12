CPS students hope, worry as they return to school after five days of canceled classes

Concern mixed with optimism as thousands of students returned to school Wednesday after five days of canceled classes — the result of a fight between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools over COVID-19 safety protocols.

As she walked into Roberto Clemente High School in Humboldt Park, freshman Trinity Washington said, for the moment at least, concern was overtaking optimism.

“I feel like everyone should just go home and stay virtual because it feels like everyone in our building is just getting sick and sick and sick,” she said.

Washington, who admitted she hasn’t been following mask rules at school, said the time off and the recent hospitalization of a school dean who was placed on a ventilator have caused her to change her ways.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, this is serious,’” she said.

Fellow freshman Janae McDonald said she’s happy to be back in school. “I like being in school. It’s fun. I don’t want to be home all day.”

Both said they support the actions of the Chicago Teachers Union.

A clash between union and school leadership over school safety protocols resulted in five days of canceled classes. Wednesday was the first day back after the two sides struck a deal.

Joshua Lopez, a senior, said he, too, supports teachers.

“I am a bit worried because me and my family did get COVID before and someone in the family was in severe condition, so I am going to support the teachers. But I don’t mind coming back to school. I mean, I know it’s kind of dangerous, too, but at least I get to see my friends,” he said.

Derrontae Gonzalez is a parent with two kids in school at Jordan Community Elementary in Rogers Park.

“I understand why the teachers did it, they got their own families, they got to take precautions as well,” said Gonzalez, 31.

“But it’s difficult because my 5-year-old son has a learning disability and it’s been a struggle for him to be home,” she said. “For my 12-year-old daughter, it hasn’t been as big a deal.”

She’s confident the school is safe for her kids.

“I’m not concerned. I think the school takes precautions to make sure kids are safe. And I make sure my kids have masks,” she said.