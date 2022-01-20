 clock menu more-arrow no yes
U. of I. hikes tuition, housing costs for 2022-23

The increase for incoming freshman is the second at the university within the past eight years.

By Jermaine Nolen
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus. File Photo.
The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved tuition and housing cost increases, Jan. 20, 2022, for incoming freshman.
Sun-Times file photo

The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved an increase in tuition and fees Thursday for the 2022-23 school year for all incoming freshman.

Beginning in the fall, incoming in-state freshman will see a tuition increase of just under 2% at the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses. Incoming out-of-state and international freshman tuition will increase by 2.5% at the Urbana-Champaign campus and just under 2% at the Chicago campus.

Base tuition for in-state students will increase by $220 at the Urbana-Champaign campus to $12,474 a year and by $194 at the Chicago campus to $10,970.

Costs to attend the Springfield campus also went up.

The tuition increase, which is the second increase within the last eight years, was originally approved in January 2020 for in-state incoming freshman beginning the following fall, but months later, after the pandemic started, the board approved funding to cover those costs so students did not see an increase, the release said. Under the state’s guaranteed tuition law, costs do not increase during four years of undergraduate studies.

“These modest increases will ensure that we can maintain the levels of excellence that have led to record enrollment growth, and that the people of Illinois count on,” said Tim Killeen, president of the University of Illinois System.

Housing rates also saw a bump Thursday of about 2% to $11,598 a year for the standard double room and board rate at the Champaign-Urbana campus and about 3% to $12,206 a year at the Chicago campus.

What’s more, student fees went up to $1,620 in Urbana-Champaign and $1,710 in Chicago.

In total, when including books and other costs, the estimated price tag for new freshmen will exceed $33,000 to attend either campus, the university says. Certain majors cost several thousand dollars more.

The three campuses enroll nearly 95,000 students, including 60,000 undergraduate from Illinois. Some 30 percent of students paid no tuition at all through financial aid, the school said.

