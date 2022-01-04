Benedictine monks cut ties with Benet Academy months after school hires coach in same-sex marriage

A group of Benedictine monks are cutting ties with a west suburban Catholic high school months after the school, under mounting pressure, hired a woman in a same-sex marriage.

Benet Chancellor Abbot Austin Murphy announced St. Procopius Abbey’s decision to separate from the school “after much deliberation” in a letter dated Tuesday.

“Events in recent months have been an occasion for the Benedictine monks of St. Procopius Abbey to examine their future relationship with Benet Academy. After much deliberation, the monks as a community have discerned that they no longer have the resources needed for the governance and oversight of the Academy,” reads the letter signed by Murphy and board Chairman Dennis Flynn.

“Currently, alternatives for the Academy’s governance are being studied. In the meantime, the Abbey will continue its role in the governance of the high school. The goal is that Benet Academy will continue to operate with an emphasis on academic excellence and Catholic identity within the Benedictine tradition.”

St. Procopius Abbey is one of Benet’s biggest donors, giving at least $50,000 to the school during the 2019-20 academic year, according to Benet’s annual report.

Benet didn’t immediately return the Sun-Times’ request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Murphy hinted a separation could happen back in September when he released a statement saying he was “deeply troubled” with the hiring of Amanda Kammes as the school’s next lacrosse coach and that he was “discerning how to proceed.”

Benet came under fire last fall when it rescinded an offer to Kammes, a Benet alum and veteran lacrosse coach, “upon learning that she is in a same-sex marriage.” After immense public pressure, the school backpedaled and said the board “determined that Ms. Kammes’ background and experience made her the right candidate for the position.”

“Going forward we will look for opportunities for dialogue in our community about how we remain true to our Catholic mission while meeting people where they are in their personal journey through life,” the school said in September. “For now, we hope that this is the first step in healing the Benet community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.