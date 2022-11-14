The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Education News Chicago

Chicago’s Noble, LEARN charter schools receive $23 million in donations from MacKenzie Scott

In Noble’s case, the grant is the “largest unrestricted donation from a single individual” in the charter network’s history.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE Chicago’s Noble, LEARN charter schools receive $23 million in donations from MacKenzie Scott
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is helping two Chicago charter school networks with her latest donations.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is helping two Chicago charter school networks with her latest donations.

Evan Agostini/AP

Two Chicago charter school operators are receiving multimillion-dollar donations from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The Noble and LEARN networks announced Monday that they received a total of $23 million to boost educational programming for their combined 16,000 students.

The city’s largest charter operator, Noble, enrolls 12,000 students across 18 campuses. Officials there said Scott’s $16 million donation to their program is the “largest unrestricted donation from a single individual in Noble’s history.”

“Her investment in our students will help fuel Noble’s mission as we strive to become an antiracist organization that unapologetically prepares students from underserved communities to complete college and lead choice-filled lives,” Noble CEO Constance Jones said in a statement Monday.

“We are committed to building schools that center and affirm our Black and Brown students and fuel their highest aspirations,” she said.

Noble has long celebrated its graduation and college acceptance rates — 94% of the networks’ 2022 graduates were accepted into college with $505 million in scholarships and grants, officials said. The network also offers post-graduation support with an office dedicated to alumni outreach.

LEARN serves 4,000 students at 11 college preparatory elementary and middle schools, seven of them in Chicago and the rest in North Chicago, Waukegan and Washington, D.C.

“This gift will deepen our impact by making our program even stronger as we deliver exceptional learning experiences for our scholars,” LEARN CEO Greg White said in a statement.

Network officials said the $7 million donation will help LEARN students attend and graduate college by boosting math and science programming, supporting educators with professional development and enhancing social-emotional learning programming.

Noble and LEARN operate publicly funded, privately managed charter schools that are tuition-free.

Scott, whose ex-husband is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given away more than $12 billion of her fortune in only three years, gaining global praise for her philanthropic work.

This is far from her first donation to education-focused Chicago groups.

Scott recently donated $8 million to the Chicago nonprofit Access Living, which provides services to people with disabilities and has an education-focused office. She has also given $4 million to Communities in Schools of Chicago, one of the city’s largest education nonprofits that supports more than 50,000 CPS students; and Community Organizing and Family Issues, a parental advocacy group, got $2 million.

Other Chicago-area beneficiaries have included $6.6 million to the Chicago Urban League and $4.2 million to a Chicago-area Girl Scouts council.

Next Up In Education
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
Jill Biden touts ‘career-connected learning’ in Chicago, calling education a nonpartisan ‘American’ issue
Nonprofit wants to bring tech workforce hub to Greater Grand Crossing with help of $10M prize
Two women from Chicago area among 32 latest U.S. Rhodes scholars
16 St. Ignatius College Prep students injured after truck crashes into hockey team bus in Indiana: police
Jones College Prep students protest German soldier costume, admin’s handling of controversial incidents
The Latest
The Green Mill Cocktail Lounge, 4802 N. Broadway, is home to the Uptown Poetry Slam, a Chicago creation that turns verse into a spectator sport.
Columnists
Trying to be real in Uptown
Poet Jeffrey McDaniel brings his raw truth to the Poetry Slam this Sunday.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs at the Coca-Cola Roxy last month in Atlanta. The band is scheduled to headline The Salt Shed in Chicago on May 5, 2023.&nbsp;
Music
The Salt Shed 2023 indoor schedule: Flaming Lips, the Roots, Iggy Pop and Tove Lo among the lineup
The first wave of shows usher in the debut of the complex’s indoor space known as The Shed.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski (31) shoots against St. Rita at the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout this summer.
High School Basketball
Seven breakout seniors for the 2022-23 high school basketball season
Here is a short list of seniors set to be heard from this season and who we will see big jumps from this season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A man was killed and a teen boy wounded in a shooting June 20, 2022.
Crime
Swastikas painted on gravestones at Waukegan Jewish cemetery
About 16 headstones were defaced with large red spray-painted swastikas.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A file photo of an earlier chance to visit the Urban Stream Research Center, which has a rare public tour on Saturday.
Outdoors
It’s time to kick off Go & Show
A Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop and the Urban Streams Research Center Open House are both options I would recommend this week for this Go & Show, though one of them now has a waiting list.
By Dale Bowman
 