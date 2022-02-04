 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Catholic high school on Southwest Side fires teacher who used N-word while discussing sports teams with racist names

Mary DeVoto, a teacher of 41 years, was discussing why the former name of the Washington Football Team was offensive to indigenous people, telling students the term was just as bad as the N-word — saying the full word.

By Sophie Sherry
Mary DeVoto, a former history teacher at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Mount Greenwood, sits in her Willowbrook home, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Mary DeVoto, a former history teacher at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Mount Greenwood, in her Willowbrook home on Friday. She was fired after using the N-word in class while discussing racist nicknames for sports teams.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Southwest Side Catholic school fired a longtime history teacher after she said the full N-word in class during a discussion of sports teams with racist names.

Mary DeVoto was teaching Native American culture for her World History class at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School when a student brought up efforts to find a replacement for Chief Illiniwek at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

DeVoto, a teacher of 41 years, began discussing the former name of the Washington Commanders and why it was offensive to indigenous people. DeVoto told students the term was just as bad as the N-word, using the full word.

A student was recording the lecture for later note-taking and the video was quickly sent through the school. Later that day, the administration moved to suspend DeVoto, and following a meeting Monday, terminated her position.

During meetings with the school administration, DeVoto said she used the N-word again while trying to explain the situation.

In a statement announcing DeVoto’s termination, the administration said the firing was made more necessary “because of a subsequent conversation with the teacher in which the same racial slur was communicated in its entirety several times despite clear and formal directives to stop.

“The N-word is never acceptable in any gathering of, or setting with, the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas,” the school said.

DeVoto told the Sun-Times she was just trying to make things clear to administrators but would never use the word again.

Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, 3737 W. 99th St.
Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, 3737 W. 99th St.
Sun-Times files

“You can’t just talk about wonderful things in history, we have to talk about the underbelly,” DeVoto said. “But I agree, I did not present that lesson well and it wasn’t conducive to the learning experience for my students. I am mortified and want to fix it.”

She hopes the school will give her an opportunity to apologize to her students, and she wishes she had been allowed to stay and use the mistake as a “learning opportunity.”

DeVoto’s daughters have started a change.org petition drive for their mother, hoping to push the school to reconsider the termination and to collect positive stories from former students.

On social media some expressed dismay at DeVoto’s firing, referring to it as an example of “cancel culture,” while others said the termination was justified because use of the word “is beyond insensitive.”

School officials have not yet commented on calls for reinstatement.

Next Up In Education

The Latest

Morgan Park and Lidell Miller wear down Westinghouse to win in triple overtime

Throw the old version of Morgan Park out of your mind. The Nick Irvin era is over and the Mustangs are just a normal high school basketball team these days.

By Michael O'Brien

Bulls get rare night where size advantage falls in their favor

Nikola Vucevic took advantage of the undersized Pacers lineup, scoring a season-high 36 points on 21 shots, but coach Billy Donovan knows that size will continue being an issue against most teams. That could all change with the trade deadline coming next week, but will it?

By Joe Cowley

Bears’ Matt Eberflus adds 3rd assistant from Colts in DBs coach James Rowe

He joins defensive coordinator Alan Williams and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi on the new staff.

By Jason Lieser

Republican Sullivan taps former Ives campaign aide Murphy as running mate in governor’s race

The other four contenders in the crowded GOP gubernatorial primary have already firmed up their tickets, allowing them to begin circulating the petitions required to get them on the ballot. "It takes time to vet candidates," Sullivan said of the delay.

By Taylor Avery

2 upcoming films look back at the Jane Collective, the South Side’s underground abortion provider in the ’70s

A documentary and a dramatic film starring Elizabeth Banks premiered at the recent Sundance Film Festival.

By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times

Face time? As COVID-19 cases drop 51% in a week, Pritzker hopes to lift mask mandate ‘as soon as we possibly can’

COVID hospitalizations have also seen a sharp drop, with the 3,135 beds occupied as of Thursday night marking a 31% decline from last week and a 57% decline from the all-time records set in mid-January.

By Mitchell Armentrout