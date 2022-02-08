Evergreen Park Catholic school principal makes masks optional, defying Archdiocese policy

A principal at an Evergreen Park Catholic school declared to parents and staff that masks will be optional beginning Tuesday, but the change was quickly struck down by the Archdiocese of Chicago.

M. Jacob “Doc” Mathius, principal at Queen of Martyrs Catholic School, said the decision was made with “tremendous amount of thought and reflection and in the face of what I expect to be swift retribution by the Office of Catholic Schools in the form of termination.”

“To those who might suggest that I have ‘caved’ to one side versus the other, let me assure you that absolutely nothing could be further from the truth,” Mathius wrote in the letter. “Never would I presume to put my professional life on the line merely to appease someone ... anyone ... or any particular group of individuals.”

The new policy was sent to parents and posted on the school’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. However, the post with the letter was taken down several hours later.

“Our current COVID-19 mitigation policies remain in place in all Archdiocese of Chicago schools, including Queen of Martyrs,” a spokesperson with the archdiocese said. “Children who arrive without a mask will be offered one and if they refuse it, they will be isolated in a separate room and their parents will be called to pick them up.”

The spokesperson declined to comment about whether the principal was reprimanded or terminated.

Mathius could not be reached for comment.

Mathius became principal of Queen of Martyrs in the summer of 2020. Before that, he worked at Brother Rice High School for 43 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The principal insisted in the letter that reversing the school’s mask mandate was in the best interests of the students.

“I have reached this determination as I perceive ... as I have for some time now ... that the social-emotional toll that continuing COVID protocols have taken on many of our students have become more toxic than the COVID virus itself,” Mathius said. “I am in a position to control what I can control in regard to this question, and what I can control is relieving the burden of children wearing a covering over their faces, many of whom cannot remember a time when they attended school without having to do so.”

Mathius was also critical of the Office of Catholic Schools for not updating its mask mandate when “so many school districts both in our state, as well as states nationwide” have.

The news to lift mask requirements at the school comes as a downstate judge temporarily prohibited school districts from requiring masks in the classroom.

This is a develoing story. Check back for updates.