 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Evergreen Park Catholic school principal makes masks optional, defying Archdiocese policy

Principal M. Jacob “Doc” Mathius said the mask-optional policy was best for students social and emotional well-being.

By Manny Ramos
Queen of Martyrs Catholic School at 3550 W 103rd St. in Evergreen Park.
Queen of Martyrs Catholic School at 3550 W 103rd St. in Evergreen Park.
Google Maps

A principal at an Evergreen Park Catholic school declared to parents and staff that masks will be optional beginning Tuesday, but the change was quickly struck down by the Archdiocese of Chicago.

M. Jacob “Doc” Mathius, principal at Queen of Martyrs Catholic School, said the decision was made with “tremendous amount of thought and reflection and in the face of what I expect to be swift retribution by the Office of Catholic Schools in the form of termination.”

“To those who might suggest that I have ‘caved’ to one side versus the other, let me assure you that absolutely nothing could be further from the truth,” Mathius wrote in the letter. “Never would I presume to put my professional life on the line merely to appease someone ... anyone ... or any particular group of individuals.”

The new policy was sent to parents and posted on the school’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. However, the post with the letter was taken down several hours later.

“Our current COVID-19 mitigation policies remain in place in all Archdiocese of Chicago schools, including Queen of Martyrs,” a spokesperson with the archdiocese said. “Children who arrive without a mask will be offered one and if they refuse it, they will be isolated in a separate room and their parents will be called to pick them up.”

The spokesperson declined to comment about whether the principal was reprimanded or terminated.

Mathius could not be reached for comment.

Mathius became principal of Queen of Martyrs in the summer of 2020. Before that, he worked at Brother Rice High School for 43 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The principal insisted in the letter that reversing the school’s mask mandate was in the best interests of the students.

“I have reached this determination as I perceive ... as I have for some time now ... that the social-emotional toll that continuing COVID protocols have taken on many of our students have become more toxic than the COVID virus itself,” Mathius said. “I am in a position to control what I can control in regard to this question, and what I can control is relieving the burden of children wearing a covering over their faces, many of whom cannot remember a time when they attended school without having to do so.”

Mathius was also critical of the Office of Catholic Schools for not updating its mask mandate when “so many school districts both in our state, as well as states nationwide” have.

The news to lift mask requirements at the school comes as a downstate judge temporarily prohibited school districts from requiring masks in the classroom.

This is a develoing story. Check back for updates.

Screenshot of Facebook post before it was deleted Tuesday afternoon.
Facebook

Next Up In Education

The Latest

Be ‘pros,’ not cons, say Blackhawks, facing a second half without much else to believe in

But as they board flights and skate in enemy arenas, the Hawks might as well be a team of ghosts.

By Steve Greenberg

Lightfoot culpa la ola de robos de vehículos al aprendizaje remoto

El Sindicato de Maestros de Chicago criticó la afirmación de la alcaldesa, diciendo: ‘Todos los niños de nuestras Escuelas Públicas de Chicago merecen una disculpa de la alcaldesa hoy’.

By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle

Encuentran a ancianos muertos en una casa que se incendió en Irving Park

Se estaban usando calentadores en la casa, pero era demasiado pronto para decir si esa fue la causa del incendio.

By Sun-Times Wire

Mujer se declara culpable de robo en la masacre de Gage Park

El fiscal pidió el lunes que se posponga la sentencia de Ramos hasta después del juicio de Diego Uribe Cruz, aunque no se ha fijado una fecha para ese juicio.

By Manny Ramos

No pension for CPD officer fired for beating of bartender caught on video, court rules

An appeals court has overturned a ruling that would have allowed Anthony Abbate, convicted of battery after the 2007 attack, collect his pension.

By Andy Grimm

Mother, 88, and son, 70, found dead in apartment fire in Old Irving Park

An initial investigation found the likely cause was "careless use of smoking materials" discarded in a bin.

By Sun-Times Wire