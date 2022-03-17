The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Education News Chicago

Challenge to Jones principal’s Chicago residency bolstered by public records tying him to Missouri

The Local School Council has accused Principal Joseph Powers of breaking CPS residency rules. Records show he votes and owns property and cars in St. Louis — not in Chicago.

Lauren FitzPatrick By Lauren FitzPatrickNader Issa
 March 17, 2022 06:28 PM
SHARE Challenge to Jones principal’s Chicago residency bolstered by public records tying him to Missouri
JONESLSC_031822_14.JPG

William Jones College Prep, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Within weeks of Paul Joseph Powers taking over Jones College Prep High School as principal, he swore to Chicago’s Board of Education that he had moved from Missouri where he’d spent decades of his career as an educator.

“I am an actual resident of the City of Chicago,” Powers wrote in September 2008, updating his address to one in Illinois, presumably within city limits as the school board has required for decades.

Now over a decade later, Jones’ Local School Council has accused Powers of breaking those rules, one of the committee’s many complaints that have prompted it to request that Chicago Public Schools officials fire the principal of the highly rated selective enrollment Loop high school.

Joseph Powers, principal of Jones College Prep

Paul Joseph Powers, principal of Jones College Prep

Chicago Public Schools

A Sun-Times review of public records has found the only property and cars Powers owns, along with his wife, are registered in St. Louis, Missouri. The address of their 2,400-square-foot home matches Powers’ voter registration in St. Louis County where records show he’s been a regular voter since 1987. It’s also where his wife apparently has stayed as her husband works in Chicago, a kind of second career for the 73-year-old who had worked in St. Louis public schools for 30 years.

Public records show neither one of them owns a car or property in Illinois. The Chicago Board of Elections couldn’t locate any voter registration for Powers or his wife, according to a spokesman.

Sarah Ma, one of three parent representatives on the LSC who have pushed hardest for Powers to be fired, said the residency dispute “doesn’t sound like it could be a big deal but it definitely affects his ability to be here and do his job.” She claimed Powers missed nine of 11 Fridays in the fall as he traveled to St. Louis to visit his family.

Related

“In the beginning it was like he was doing the school a favor by commuting and it was amazing, but I think it’s impacted his ability to be present,” Ma said at a news conference outside the school Thursday. “And at a school this size, it needs oversight.”

Powers hasn’t tried to hide his St. Louis roots. In a letter to Jones families and staff earlier this month revealing the bitter dispute with the LSC, Powers accused the group of levying personal and unfounded attacks on him. And he added: “They are now even attacking me for visiting my wife on weekends at our home in St. Louis and attempting to spend some time with my children.”

CPS’ residency policy doesn’t prevent employees from maintaining secondary homes outside the city. But it requires their “one true, permanent home” to be in Chicago.

In the case of a disputed residency, the inspector general’s office will consider voter registration, place of filing tax returns, property ownership, driver’s license and car registration. In Powers’ case, while his tax returns aren’t public, the rest of those are all registered in Missouri.

In limited circumstances, such as positions with high vacancy rates where incentives are needed, the district may offer a residency exemption. That wouldn’t likely be the case for one of CPS’ top high schools and its coveted principal job. Powers earns $175,000 a year, the same as five others who are CPS’ highest-paid principals.

Reached by telephone Thursday, Powers declined to comment.

JONESLSC_031822_05.JPG

Jones College Prep member Sarah Ma expresses concerns about Principal Paul Joseph Powers at a press conference, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Powers’ personnel record doesn’t contain an agreement allowing for a residency exemption. And CPS spokeswoman Mary Fergus said the district has never given him permission to live outside the city.

“CPS Principal Paul Powers is not grandfathered in for a residency exemption nor is there a waiver allowing for this principal to live outside district boundaries. Our HR system of record reflects a Chicago address for Principal Powers,” Fergus said.

Though an investigation would examine all those items such as voter registration and vehicle and property ownership, new hires are only required to provide a current license or a bill in their name with their current Chicago address to establish residency. Public records indicate Powers rents a home on the city’s Northwest Side.

Despite the concerns about his residency expressed by LSC members, Sarah Kaiser, whose daughter is a senior at Jones, said Powers has been available at the school when her family has needed him.

“Every time I’ve ever reached out to him or needed to get a hold of him, I’ve been able to do so,” she said. “He has devoted so much of his time and energy to that school and making it what it is.”

Contributing: Mitch Dudek

Next Up In Education
CPS mask-optional policy upheld, for now, by labor board in blow to teachers union
Ex-CPS principal sues school cafeteria worker, CPD detective who charged him
Sales rep charged in fraud scheme at Brennemann Elementary School
Many kids still masked on first day without CPS mask mandate
‘On the cusp of this beautiful fairy tale,’ suburban teacher dies at 39 of newly diagnosed cancer soon after becoming a first-time mom
CPS selective enrollment schools to accept fewer affluent students under proposed change
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
NCAA Tournament Predictions for Thursday’s First-Round Games
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 17, 2022 06:45 PM
1234624938.jpg
White Sox
White Sox trade chip Craig Kimbrel says he just wants to win ballgames
“This team is really good,” Kimbrel said said. “It’d be nice to be a part of it and do my part to help this team win.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 17, 2022 06:25 PM
Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in September.
Bears
Kickoff time? Bears hire architecture firm, consultants to draw up plans for Arlington Heights stadium
Bears reps declined to elaborate other than to say It’s all part of their “due diligence” process in evaluating the potential for a gleaming new suburban home at the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 17, 2022 06:13 PM
President Biden Speaks On The Assistance The U.S. Is Providing To Ukraine
Columnists
The Ukraine speech Biden should give now
Putin thought NATO was on its deathbed. Today, he is staring at an alliance that is rearming, reuniting and reconfirming its determination to defend freedom.
By Mona Charen
March 17, 2022 06:00 PM
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Bears to sign Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown
The Notre Dame alum played in both 26 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps and 26 percent of their special teams downs last year.
By Patrick Finley
March 17, 2022 05:38 PM