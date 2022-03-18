The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Education News Chicago

Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand ouster of superintendent over confrontation at school board meeting

Striking teachers at Proviso High School District 209 said the “disgusting display” should be investigated, but the superintendent said he had been pushed to the edge.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 18, 2022 11:58 AM
SHARE Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand ouster of superintendent over confrontation at school board meeting
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks with teachers and members of the Proviso Teachers Union on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks with teachers and members of the Proviso Teachers Union on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Facebook screenshot/Proviso Teachers Union

After a year of contract negotiations and 10 days of a strike, tensions boiled over between Proviso teachers and the west suburban school administration this week, with the union demanding the ouster of the superintendent after a confrontation at a board meeting.

Video of the Tuesday encounter, shared on social media and then by the school district, shows Superintendent James L. Henderson and school board member Claudia Medina in a heated argument over issues raised by the strike.

The teachers union claims Henderson used profanities and advanced “aggressively” toward Medina before walking away. Medina later filed a complaint with police that she had been verbally abused and threatened.

The union called for Henderson to be placed on leave while his “disgusting display” was investigated, but Henderson defended himself in a letter to parents and said he had been pushed to the edge.

“What you saw was a human reaction to someone who has, for the last year and a half, purposely distracted and hindered me from doing the work that I was hired to do — educate our scholars,” Henderson said in the letter Thursday.

“With the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the last two years have been difficult for everyone, especially our students. However, this behavior should not be endured by any human being,” Henderson wrote.

On Friday, teachers who have been on the picket line for their 10th day demanded the school administration continue negotiations. The union is demanding better pay and smaller class sizes at Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park.

Ashley Avila, a seven-year English teacher at Proviso East, said the school district and the union have agreed on nearly 20 issues during negotiations over the last year but remain apart on pay and class size.

“Those are the two points left — two points that directly affect students and teachers,” Avila said.

Avila pushed back on statements from the school board that teachers were bargaining in bad faith. “We have moved this process along to the best of our ability, so to continue to see statements being made that teachers aren’t making an effort — that’s a lie.” 

Avila said class size has grown out of control recently, with 40 students in some classes, and gym classes with 60 or 70 children per teacher.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson spoke alongside the teachers and supported their demands.

“Pushing for manageable class size in a national problem,” Johnson said. “Why would you exacerbate that problem? What the parents and students are asking for is not unreasonable. You can’t expect the teachers to move student achievement if there’s 30 kids in the classroom.

“It is ridiculous that we’re on the 10th day of a strike that should’ve been settled a year ago,” Johnson said.

Students in the district are to begin their spring break next week.

Next Up In Education
Challenge to Jones principal’s Chicago residency bolstered by public records tying him to Missouri
CPS mask-optional policy upheld, for now, by labor board in blow to teachers union
Ex-CPS principal sues school cafeteria worker, CPD detective who charged him
Sales rep charged in fraud scheme at Brennemann Elementary School
Many kids still masked on first day without CPS mask mandate
‘On the cusp of this beautiful fairy tale,’ suburban teacher dies at 39 of newly diagnosed cancer soon after becoming a first-time mom
The Latest
merlin_104584666.jpg
Politics
After creating traffic jams with offer of free gas, mayoral hopeful Willie Wilson said he will do it again — this time offering $1 million worth
Wilson said he will also expand the number of stations involved in the March 24 giveaway to 50, with some of them in the suburbs as well as Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 01:40 PM
Ricardo Munoz enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Thursday, March 17, 2022 for his sentencing hearing.
La Voz Chicago
Sentencian al ex concejal Muñoz a un año de prisión
Antes de saber su sentencia el jueves, Muñoz intentó contener las lágrimas.
By Jon Seidel
March 18, 2022 01:37 PM
showimage.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Mujer desaparecida en Evanston es ‘una líder de la comunidad transgénero’
Elise Malary, de 31 años, habló por última vez con su familia el pasado miércoles, según la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 01:34 PM
The Chicago Fire Department pulled a man from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon.
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran un cuerpo sin vida en el lago en South Chicago
Fue encontrado inconsciente bajo el agua alrededor de las 3:40 p.m. el domingo.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 01:34 PM
Then-Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta speaks at a village board meeting in the southwest suburb on Oct. 7, 2021.
Crime
Prosecutors recommend two-year prison sentence for former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta
Federal prosecutors say Presta “cynicially exploited” a public safety initiative.
By Stefano Esposito
March 18, 2022 01:34 PM