The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Education News Chicago

Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand superintendent’s ouster over school board meeting confrontation

Striking teachers at Proviso High School District 209 said the “disgusting display” should be investigated, but the superintendent said he had been pushed to the edge.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 18, 2022 11:58 AM
SHARE Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand superintendent’s ouster over school board meeting confrontation
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks with teachers and members of the Proviso Teachers Union on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks with teachers and members of the Proviso Teachers Union on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Facebook screenshot/Proviso Teachers Union

After a year of contract negotiations and 10 days of a strike, tensions boiled over between Proviso teachers and the west suburban school administration this week, with the union demanding the ouster of the superintendent after a confrontation at a board meeting.

Video of the Tuesday encounter, shared on social media and then by the school district, shows Superintendent James L. Henderson and school board member Claudia Medina in a heated argument over issues raised by the strike.

The teachers union claims Henderson used profanities and advanced “aggressively” toward Medina before walking away. Medina later filed a complaint with police that she had been verbally abused and threatened.

The union called for Henderson to be placed on leave while his “disgusting display” was investigated, but Henderson defended himself in a letter to parents and said he had been pushed to the edge.

“What you saw was a human reaction to someone who has, for the last year and a half, purposely distracted and hindered me from doing the work that I was hired to do — educate our scholars,” Henderson said in the letter Thursday.

“With the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the last two years have been difficult for everyone, especially our students. However, this behavior should not be endured by any human being,” Henderson wrote.

On Friday, teachers who have been on the picket line for their 10th day demanded that the school administration continue negotiations. The union wants better pay and smaller class sizes at Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park.

Ashley Avila, a seven-year English teacher at Proviso East, said the school district and the union have agreed on nearly 20 issues during negotiations over the last year but remain apart on pay and class size.

“Those are the two points left — two points that directly affect students and teachers,” Avila said.

Avila pushed back on statements from the school board that teachers were bargaining in bad faith. “We have moved this process along to the best of our ability, so to continue to see statements being made that teachers aren’t making an effort — that’s a lie.” 

Avila said class size has grown out of control recently, with 40 students in some classes, and gym classes with 60 or 70 children per teacher.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson spoke alongside the teachers and supported their demands.

“Pushing for manageable class size is a national problem,” Johnson said. “Why would you exacerbate that problem? What the parents and students are asking for is not unreasonable. You can’t expect the teachers to move student achievement if there’s 30 kids in the classroom.

“It is ridiculous that we’re on the 10th day of a strike that should’ve been settled a year ago,” Johnson said.

Students in the district are to begin spring break next week.

Next Up In Education
Match Day for medical students: ‘Everything I’ve done for the past eight years leads up to this’
CPS high schools see more money but nearly half of elementary budgets cut
Challenge to Jones principal’s Chicago residency bolstered by public records tying him to Missouri
CPS mask-optional policy upheld, for now, by labor board in blow to teachers union
Ex-CPS principal sues school cafeteria worker, CPD detective who charged him
Sales rep charged in fraud scheme at Brennemann Elementary School
The Latest
merlin_101772533.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky head into training camp with more flexibility than 2021
Coach and general manager James Wade’s roster includes a league-high eight players on training-camp contracts.
By Annie Costabile
March 19, 2022 09:00 AM
White_Sox_Athletics_Baseball_18_.jpg
White Sox
Andrew Vaughn’s transition to White Sox OF wowed: ‘It blew me away,’ Adam Engel said
Vaughn, a first baseman, stepped up after a “terrible blow to the squad.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 19, 2022 08:41 AM
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Much ado about nothing
Who would have thought there was so much to say about so little?
By Bill Chuck
March 19, 2022 08:00 AM
AFP_32428DB.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire captain Rafael Czichos leading from the back line
A left-footed center back, Czichos’ steadiness and veteran leadership has been hard to miss, providing ingredients the team has lacked for years.
By Brian Sandalow
March 19, 2022 08:00 AM
A wild mouse, likely a white-footed, lollygagging around Braidwood Lake on opening day. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Braidwood opener mouse, River Trail NC/Narnia, harvest verb, INHS fish collection
A wild mouse lollygagging at Braidwood Lake opener, director waxing poetic on River Trail Nature Center, pros and cons of harvest as a verb, and the majesty of Illinois Natural History Survey’s fish collection are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
March 19, 2022 07:07 AM