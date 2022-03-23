The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Education News Metro/State

Proviso Teachers Union reaches tentative agreement with school board, ending two-week strike

“The Board, District administrators and teachers look forward to continuing to work together to maintain and enhance the quality of education and fiscal stability of District 209 for the benefit of our students, staff and community,” District 209 School Board President Rodney Alexander said Wednesday.

Manny Ramos By Manny Ramos
 March 23, 2022 09:08 PM
SHARE Proviso Teachers Union reaches tentative agreement with school board, ending two-week strike
Proviso West High School at 4701 Harrison St. in Hillside.

Proviso West High School at 4701 Harrison St. in Hillside.

Google Maps

A tentative agreement has been reached between teachers at Proviso High School District 209 and administrators, ending a strike that has canceled classes for two weeks.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that prioritizes our students, parents, and communities,” Proviso Teachers Union President Maggie Riley said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our membership will be voting on the tentative agreement next week.”

The details of the agreement weren’t immediately shared, but it is a three-year contract, according to District 209 School Board President Rodney Alexander.

Alexander said details of the contract terms will be released to the public once the union and the school board cast their votes.

Students are on spring break this week and are expected to return to class March 28.

Related

“The Board, District administrators and teachers look forward to continuing to work together to maintain and enhance the quality of education and fiscal stability of District 209 for the benefit of our students, staff and community,” Alexander said in a statement.

The school district is home to three high schools located in Maywood, Hillside and Forest Park, serving over 4,000 students in 10 suburbs. 

Teachers have been negotiating for a new contract for a year, calling for better pay and smaller class sizes. Talks soured and the bitterness between teachers and administrators boiled over last week during a confrontation at a board meeting.

The union claimed Supt. James L. Henderson and school board member Claudia Medina got into a heated argument in which Henderson of allegedly used profanities and advanced “aggressively” toward Medina before walking away.

Union officials called it a “disgusting display” and demanded Henderson be placed on leave pending an investigation.

Henderson denied those claims in a letter to parents, saying he has had to endure “constant beratement” and lies from Medina.

Next Up In Education
CPS won’t make up 5 lost school days from January standoff with CTU
CPS releases calendar for 2022-23 school year
CPS to settle 2 special ed students’ sex assault lawsuits for $1.5M
Match Day for medical students: ‘Everything I’ve done for the past eight years leads up to this’
CPS high schools see more money but nearly half of elementary budgets cut
Entering 10th day of strike, Proviso teachers demand superintendent’s ouster over school board meeting confrontation
The Latest
State Sen. Darren Bailey, left, at a campaign event in Palatine earlier this month; Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, right, campaigns in Chicago in October.&nbsp;
Elections
Darren Bailey and Jesse Sullivan win the lottery! (For sought-after spots on GOP primary ballot)
But does ballot position matter? Some experts say no. “It’s tradition. It’s part of the summer camp aspect of campaigning,” said political science professor Christopher Mooney. “But does it have an impact on average? No, it doesn’t. But again, in an individual case, who’s to say?”
By Taylor Avery
March 23, 2022 09:10 PM
A woman was beaten to death Mar. 23, 2022, in Englewood.
News
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home
The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 6:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 09:00 PM
Fans storm the court at the conclusion of a college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S., and many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces.
Editorials
Latest news on pandemic death toll, BA.2 variant: sobering, but no need to panic
Nearly 19,000 more people died in Cook County than expected in 2020 and 2021, mostly from COVID but also from other causes. Meanwhile, the “stealth” variant is spreading, but experts say there’s no cause for alarm.
By CST Editorial Board
March 23, 2022 09:00 PM
A 17-year-old boy was shot Mar. 23, 2022, in Little Village.
Crime
Teen boy critically hurt in Little Village shooting; police questioning person of interest
The 17-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 08:26 PM
Stauber10.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign new prospect goalie from Providence, Jaxson Stauber
Stauber, who signed a two-year contract Wednesday, posted a .922 save percentage in 37 college games for Providence this season.
By Ben Pope
March 23, 2022 08:16 PM