Thursday, March 3, 2022
CPS needs 5,000 LSC candidates as application deadline extended to March 9

A total of 1,269 applications had been submitted through Wednesday for 6,239 LSC positions across 509 schools. Community members, parents, teachers, support staff and students are eligible to run for LSCs.

Nader Issa By Nader Issa
 March 03, 2022 06:41 PM
The deadline to run for a Local School Council at Chicago Public Schools has been extended to March 9 with the district still looking for nearly 5,000 candidates for the mid-April elections.

“Serving on a Local School Council in Chicago remains one of the most important ways that residents can make an impact in their community,” CPS chief education officer Bogdana Chkoumbova said. “We appreciate all those who roll up their sleeves and work alongside educators and neighbors to improve and strengthen our CPS schools.”

Elections for elementary schools are set for April 20, and high school voting is April 21. Students vote April 18-19. New terms begin July 1.

More information about candidacy, voting and serving as an election judge can be found on CPS’ LSC website, cps.edu/LSC. That’s also where applications can be downloaded, or paperwork can be picked up at a school or the LSC relations office at 2651 W. Washington Blvd.

A map at schoolinfo.cps.edu/map-lscelection shows which schools have openings for LSC positions.

