The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provivded

Education Entertainment and Culture News

Enter the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest; The Imagination Project wants your take on the theme ‘Spring ahead’

Students from pre-K through high school in Chicago and the suburbs are eligible. You have three weeks to enter. Here’s how.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 30, 2022 11:30 AM
SHARE Enter the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest; The Imagination Project wants your take on the theme ‘Spring ahead’
SHARE Enter the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest; The Imagination Project wants your take on the theme ‘Spring ahead’

We’re inviting kids from pre-K through high school in Chicago and the suburbs to tap their best artistic impulses to create and send us a work of art to fit the theme “Spring ahead.”

It’s for the newest Chicago Sun-Times art contest, part of what we call The Imagination Project — which began during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and has included artwork on the theme of “Brighter Days,” short stories with plots based on heroism, sidewalk and driveway chalk art and snowmen.

Now, we want you to submit a drawing or painting or digital artwork that shows your vision of moving forward into better days than the tough ones we’ve faced during the pandemic — or whatever else fits your vision of springing ahead.

Once you’ve finished your creation, submit a photo of it by the April 24 deadline with your name, age, grade, school and hometown or neighborhood by clicking here, where you’ll also find the complete contest rules.

We’ll choose a series of winners — probably five from elementary school, five from middle school and five from high school — and announce them later this spring.

Beside getting a modest prize, the winners’ work will be published by the Chicago Sun-Times in print and online.

Submissions must be the students’ own artwork. And parents’ permission is needed to take part.

For inspiration, these are some of the “Brighter Days” winners.

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provided

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provided

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provided

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provided

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provided

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provided

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provided

One of the winning images from a previous Chicago Sun-Times student art contest.

Provided

Related

Education
CPS teachers get in heated feud after one hangs African American doll from cord in classroom
The Watchdogs
CPS has lost 8% of schools’ ‘tech assets’ during COVID, tens of thousands of computers, even air purifiers, defibrillators
News
CTU sues Lightfoot ally, accuses her of interfering in union’s elections
View More Stories In Education
The Latest
39844.jpg
White Sox
White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn’s hip is ‘tenfold’ better
Right fielder (hip pointer) takes batting practice
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 30, 2022 12:00 PM
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Forget last year. This is the year the White Sox have to win a World Series. Right? RIGHT?
Coming up short this time around won’t be acceptable for a team still loaded with talent.
By Rick Morrissey
March 30, 2022 11:52 AM
Chicago bluesman Bob Stroger released an album of new material, “That’s My Name,” in February.
Music
Chicago bluesman Bob Stroger turned to music to weather the pandemic storm
The 91-year-old musician, who just released a new album, says that living through the COVID-19 pandemic “was a trip” unlike anything he’d ever experienced before.
By Mark Braboy | For the Sun-Times
March 30, 2022 11:22 AM
“I don’t need to take shots, but I think I can make everyone’s life easier if I get touches,’’ the Bulls’ NIkola Vucevic said.
Bulls
Nikola Vucevic’s Bulls teammates need to continue remembering his value
Even when Vucevic has had big games like he did against the Wizards on Tuesday, far too often this season he’s been overlooked. But come playoff time, he might be the most important player on the roster.
By Joe Cowley
March 30, 2022 10:30 AM
Film_Review___Everything_Everywhere_All_At_Once_1_.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ a playful skip through the multiverses of hot-dog fingers and cooking raccoons
Rarely has a trip to the IRS yielded such cosmic, metaphysical digressions as it does in this antic movie with the spin cycle set to supercollider.
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
March 30, 2022 10:25 AM