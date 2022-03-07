CPS ends mask mandate

Chicago Public Schools is dropping its mask mandate next Monday, officials announced, citing a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks while breaking an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union to maintain universal masking through the end of the school year.

The change comes as nearly all other Illinois school districts have switched to mask-optional policies this month, and as political pressure mounts against pandemic restrictions despite wide disparities in vaccination rates between communities.

CPS leaders and Board of Education members are only 10 days removed from reaffirming their commitment to masks, but that stance changed after new federal guidance softened recommendations for masks in schools and it also became clear they would face a court challenge this week.

“CPS was one of the first to require universal masking in schools, and we would not be moving to a mask-optional model unless the data and our public health experts indicated that it is safe for our school communities,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement Monday. “We will support our staff and students as we enter this new phase in the pandemic and continue to move forward together.”

District officials said student vaccination rates are now near the national average for the 12-17 age group and above average for the 5-11 range. And the city’s COVID-19 metrics are at their lowest since last July — Chicago is averaging 191 cases and 16 hospitalizations per day over the past week with 0.8% positivity, according to city records. At CPS, 141 students and 53 adults tested positive last week out of a total population of about 272,000 kids and 30,000 staff.

Still, only 49% of all CPS students are fully vaccinated. And at nearly 50 schools, 10% of students or less are fully vaccinated as of late last month, according to a WBEZ analysis of vaccination data for the district’s nearly 650 schools.

A court date had been set for Thursday in an ongoing legal battle waged by Republican attorney general candidate Tom DeVore and some Mount Greenwood parents that could have seen a judge issue a temporary restraining order against CPS’ mask mandate. If the judge were to grant the parents’ request, only their children would have been allowed to go to school unmasked but officials feared the decision could hurt their ability to issue mandates in the future. That hearing is now likely to be canceled since there’s no longer a mandate to challenge.

The CTU is sure to challenge the policy change, however. The union’s safety agreement, signed after tense negotiations led to five days of canceled classes in January, requires universal masking of students and staff through August. This move by CPS breaks that agreement since it comes without renegotiating the deal.

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates tweeted after the announcement Monday that the district moved “from mayoral control to Thomas DeVore control.” She said CPS made the change without working through the details with the CTU, calling it a “unilateral decision by the mayor.”

“Chicago’s mayor capitulates to a right-wing AG candidate from downstate [Illinois]? Hate to see it,” Davis Gates wrote. “Apologies to the majority of families who are, yet again, reminded that they [have] zero influence in how school policy is created for our kids.”

Union President Jesse Sharkey wrote in a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday that there would be health “consequences” if the district ended the mandate without adding other protections for medically vulnerable students and staff.

“I find your plan to lift the CPS mask mandate in advance of the judge’s ruling extremely troubling, especially considering DeVore’s intrusion and motives, but more important, our collective struggle in January to reach an agreement,” Sharkey wrote. “Each round of negotiations between our union and your team has been a challenge, but we have emerged each time with agreements that improved safety conditions in our school buildings.

“Now, more than ever, we need a partner in the mayor’s office and Chicago Public Schools. We must put all of our support behind the residents of our city, because while we are no longer at odds with one another, we remain under attack by right-wing forces that want to disrupt the safety we have worked so hard to achieve.”