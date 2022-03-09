CTU President Sharkey tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is resting at home with mild symptoms.

“Thankfully, my family is negative,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I’m holed up in the attic. I have notified everyone I was in contact with over the past few days, and I am praying they test negative and remain in good health.”

Sharkey said he tested positive Tuesday evening. He has cold-like symptoms and a low-grade fever.

“I am fully vaccinated and boosted and wear a N95 mask. But even with the number of COVID-19 cases on the decline, it is extremely important we remain vigilant with masking and adhering to all safety mitigations,” he said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us. As spring approaches, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and cries to lift mitigations increase, we must improve efforts to vaccinate our children, elders and most vulnerable, and live responsibly to keep everyone in our lives safe.”

The CTU is fighting Chicago Public Schools’ decision to drop its mask mandate amid a court challenge from a downstate Republic candidate for attorney general. Sharkey has urged Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS officials to allow medically vulnerable students and staff greater leeway for remote work and learning when universal masking is no longer in effect next week.

