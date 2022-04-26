The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Education News

UIC grad student workers end strike

With final exams looming, the Graduate Employee Organization and UIC administrators agreed to a 3-year contract.

Andy Grimm By Andy Grimm
   
SHARE UIC grad student workers end strike
Graduate student workers at University of Illinois-Chicago, represented by the Graduate Employee Organization, rallied last week. The GEO late Monday ended a week-long strike after agreeing to a new, 3-year contract.

Graduate student workers at University of Illinois-Chicago, represented by the Graduate Employee Organization, rallied after they went on strike last week. The GEO late Monday ended the week-long strike after agreeing to a new, 3-year contract.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Graduate student workers at University of Illinois-Chicago returned to classes Tuesday, ending a six-day strike with a marathon bargaining session that ended late Monday.

The Graduate Employee Organization Local 6297, which represents 1,500 grad students who work mostly as teaching and research assistants, said the union and UIC administration reached a tentative agreement just before midnight that includes a 16% pay increase over the life of the three-year contract. The raise will boost minimum pay to around $24,000 per year from $20,000.

“Graduate workers still do not make enough for [the cost of living] in this city, but we are happy,” said GEO organizer Zoe Fox on Tuesday morning. “But we are closer to a living wage.”

UIC officials would not confirm terms of the deal. But in a statement posted to the university website, Chancellor Michael D. Amridis said the administration was pleased with the deal.

“The agreement ends a long negotiation process, but ultimately addresses the needs of our graduate workers while balancing the best interests of our entire campus community,” Amridis said. “We are grateful for the perseverance shown by the university’s negotiating team and the GEO to work through the issues, find common ground, and ultimately, reach a collective bargaining agreement that is fair and beneficial for all involved.”

As union members held a rally on campus Monday, Fox said that the UIC campus otherwise was a “ghost town,” as many full-time faculty canceled classes or moved courses online to avoid crossing the GEO picket.

GEO members began their strike last week after almost a year of bargaining over a contract that expired in August 2021. The deal reached Monday comes in time for the start of final exams next week, likely heading off serious disruptions to review sessions, grading and other work done primarily by GEO members.

Negotiations dragged even after a federal mediator was appointed. The university said that the sides had reached agreements on 21 of 27 articles by the time GEO members held a strike vote April 7, but union members said talks had stalled as negotiations turned to pay increases, reductions in student fees, and creating a process to protect workers who were victims of harassment and discrimination.

Next Up In Education
CPS to scrap school ratings, replace them with less ‘punitive’ system
CPS rejects effort to oust Jones College Prep Principal Joseph Powers
CPS students’ self-portraits find impressive canvas: the Merchandise Mart
Ex-Senn HS theater director pleads guilty to battery in student sex case
CPS employee vaccine mandate reinstated by Illinois appellate court
Joyce Kenner, CPS’ most prominent principal, to retire after 3 decades at Whitney Young H.S.
The Latest
Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider of The B-52s pose for a portrait in New York in 2018. The dance-pop outfit are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer.
Music
The B-52s launching US farewell tour this summer; Chicago show included
The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.”
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
A Chicago Fire Department truck.
City Hall
Chicago Fire Department makes progress, but not enough, toward ending racial, sexual discrimination
Last year, the city’s inspector general demanded changes in policy, training and employee protection. A follow-up report has found only one of five corrective actions recommended in that audit has been fully-implemented.
By Fran Spielman
 
Due to cold weather that is expected Wednesday evening, the White Sox and Royals will play at 1:10 p.m. instead.
White Sox
White Sox change game time Wednesday to 1:10 p.m.
Due to a forecast of cold temperatures Wednesday, the White Sox have changed the start time for Wednesday’s game against the Royals from 6:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine likely will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against the Bucks after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.
Bulls
Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters NBA coronavirus health and safety protocols
The move makes it doubtful he’ll play in Game 5 on Wednesday.
By Joe Cowley
 
The salad moniker (and method) on this spring roll dish helpfully eliminates the time needed to roll the rice paper sheaths, which means you can get this dinner on the table in minutes once the ingredients are prepped.
Recipes
Deconstructed shrimp spring rolls are the star of this salad
Bright, crisp vegetables, such as carrot and cucumber, and leafy herbs such as mint and cilantro, round out the salad and nail the spring roll flavors.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 