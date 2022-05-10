The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Education News Metro/State

DePaul University names Robert Manuel new president

Manuel will leave University of Indianapolis to replace outgoing President A. Gabriel Esteban.

Andy Grimm By Andy Grimm
   
SHARE DePaul University names Robert Manuel new president
DePaul University announced Dr. Robert L. Manuel will serve as its 13th president.

DePaul University announced Dr. Robert L. Manuel will serve as its 13th president.

Jeff Carrion/DePaul University

DePaul University’s board of trustees Tuesday named Robert Manuel to become the 13th president of the nation’s largest Catholic university.

DePaul officials touted Manuel, who has been president at the University of Indianapolis since 2012, as an “accomplished, transformative leader in higher education.”

“I’m inspired by the life-changing opportunities a DePaul education creates for its students, as well as the community it has built for faculty and staff,” Manuel said. “I am excited by the potential partnerships that are possible because of the robust and diverse community in which DePaul lives.”

Manuel will succeed A. Gabriel Esteban, who last year announced plans to step down this spring.

“President-elect Manuel’s inspirational leadership combined with his dedication to academic values will solidify DePaul University’s future as a distinguished institution that offers a transformative education to a diverse group of students,” DePaul Board Chair Gerald A. Beeson said in the news release.

During Manuel’s tenure at the University of Indianapolis, he led a fundraising campaign that raised $100 million as well as the construction of a new health pavilion and a new building for the engineering school. “UIndy” is a private college of 5,600 students, affiliated with the United Methodist Church, and competes in collegiate athletics in NCAA Division II.

DePaul has some 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students on two campuses in the city.

A native of Massachusetts, Manuel, 54, also has worked as an administrator at Georgetown University, New York University’s School of Continuing Studies and stints at several small colleges. He and his wife, Wilmara, have three daughters. He will start at DePaul on Aug. 1.

Next Up In Education
Lady Gaga’s mental health initiative tapped to help CPS students amid crisis
CPS students battle it out for best food truck recipe
Charles Sumner Math & Science Community Academy team wins engineering competition
Mask up! No mandate, but ‘strongly’ urged for CPS and beyond as COVID-19 risk level rises to ‘medium’ across Chicago area
These Chicago-area kids won the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest
Do you want to build a robot?
The Latest
Alton Brown decided to revisit his cache of recipes to reflect on how the food world has changed since his signature Food Network show launched more than 20 years ago.&nbsp;
Taste
Alton Brown revisits cache of recipes in new cookbook
Brown is also returning to television. “Iron Chef” is getting a reboot on Netflix starting June 15.
By USA TODAY
 
merlin_103495532.jpg
Crime
Fewer people shot, killed in city this year — but summer looms
The mayor and other city officials have attributed this year’s downtick in violence to an initiative that has flooded 15 communities with new resources. Crime experts say that’s premature.
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
Adjunct faculty and lecturers at the School of the Art Institute rally outside the art museum Tuesday, May 10, to drum up support for unionization.
Entertainment and Culture
Adjunct faculty, lecturers at Art Institute’s school call for a union
The nontenure-track faculty, like other staff members at the school and the museum, are organizing with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_105639717.jpg
Nation/World
Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, Young Thug and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.
By Kate Brumback | AP
 
Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin during the launch of University of Chicago Crime Lab’s Community Safety Leadership Academies
Police Reform
Billionaire laments Chicago violence, donates $25 million to train leaders of police departments here and across country
Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, and businessman Michael Sacks gave seed money for two academies at the University of Chicago to train police leaders and people who run violence-interruption groups.
By Frank Main
 