Thursday, May 12, 2022
CPS chief tests positive for COVID-19

“This is a good opportunity to remind our CPS staff and families to please get vaccinated and boosted,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said. “Because of the vaccine, I expect that I will be fine.”

Tom Schuba By Tom Schuba
   
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Martinez, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he began feeling mild, cold-like symptoms on Wednesday and has since gotten a positive test.

Martinez’s diagnosis comes just over two months after Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey tested positive for the virus. Like Martinez, Sharkey reported only mild symptoms.

In January, a battle between the district and the union over COVID safety protocols resulted in a contentious, five-day work work stoppage during the Omicron variant surge. Now, cases are rising again across the city and the public school system.

The number of positive cases among students jumped to 1,437 between May 1 and Saturday, up from 33 cases just three weeks earlier. Among adults, the numbers have spiked from 27 to 522 over that same period.

