The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Education News Chicago

Northwestern president-elect steps down after cancer diagnosis

Renowned economist Rebecca Blank would have been the first woman to serve as Northwestern’s president.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE Northwestern president-elect steps down after cancer diagnosis
Rebecca Blank is stepping down as president-elect of Northwestern University because of a cancer diagnosis.

Rebecca Blank is stepping down as president-elect of Northwestern University because of a cancer diagnosis.

Northwestern University

Northwestern University’s president-elect is stepping down after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, school leaders said Monday.

Renowned economist Rebecca Blank was selected in October to replace outgoing President Morton Schapiro and would have been the first woman to serve as Northwestern’s president.

“I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this,” Blank wrote in a message to the university community Monday. “I was excited to be joining you at Northwestern, a world-class institution that is near and dear to my heart.”

Blank spent the past eight years as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She and her husband are returning to the Madison area for her cancer treatment.

Northwestern’s board of trustees has asked Schapiro to stay on while it searches for a new president. More information about the new search process will be shared “in the coming weeks,” the university said.

Blank has researched poverty and the low-income labor market. She served in three presidential administrations as an economics expert. Blank also served on the faculty of Northwestern’s Economics Department from 1989 to 1999 and was the director of a poverty research center in partnership with the University of Chicago.

A 34-member search committee unanimously recommended Blank to the board of trustees in the fall, and she was announced in early October. Blank was set to take over from Schapiro this summer.

“I ask that all of us at Northwestern keep Becky in our thoughts,” Schapiro said in a statement.

Next Up In Education
Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana
Over $170K raised for CPS teacher, family members wounded in Highland Park shooting
CPS cites Urban Prep, celebrated all-boys Chicago charter school, for ‘dismal’ financial management
Ex-CPS principal admits defrauding Chicago school system out of hundreds of thousands of dollars
Schools must prepare to do more to stop teen suicide, bullying
Abortion bans could leave close to half of U.S. obstetrics residents with inadequate training
The Latest
Former interim coach Derek King will return after all, as an assistant, in 2022-23.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks hire Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coaches
King will stay with the Hawks’ organization — in the NHL — after an admirable stint as interim head coach last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A former high school gym in Wilkinson, Indiana, has been converted into a residence. But half of the basketball court remains intact.
High School Basketball
Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana
The four-bedroom house is the former Wilkinson High School gym built in 1950. Inside, it has half a basketball court with the original goal and original maple flooring.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Glenbard West’s Bobby Durkin (33) hits from beyond the arc.
High School Basketball
Glenbard West grad Bobby Durkin scoops up multiple scholarship offers
While playing with his Breakaway club team, he’s received double-digit offers in the past week alone — from all levels — and more are on the way.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer appear at a ceremony during this year’s Wimbledon.
Tennis
Roger Federer falls out of tennis rankings for first time since 1997
Federer was 97th before play began at the All England Club but now has zero points because the rankings are based on a player’s results over the previous 52 weeks — and he has not competed at all since reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Cooper Roberts, 8, who remains in serious condition and faced more surgery Monday after being shot at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
What one bullet did to 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, among dozens shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
“He is in a great deal of pain — physically and emotionally — especially as the family had to share with him the devastating news that he is paralyzed from the waist down,” his family said.
By Zack Miller
 