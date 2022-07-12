Whitney Young High School’s tennis courts get facelift, new name

Bella Mendez-Robles, an incoming junior at Whitney Young Magnet High School on the Near West Side, was happy to see her school’s newly renovated tennis courts open for play.

“I’m on the tennis team and it’s great that I’m able to play tennis with everyone at these home courts, practice my skills and make new friendships here,” the 16-year-old said.

Whitney Young’s tennis courts, now named in honor of 1985 alum and former professional tennis player Katrina Adams, opened for community use on Tuesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony where Adams herself was present.

“My journey in tennis was solidified on these courts,” Adams said. “I hope I can continue to inspire generations to come and every time a new student or community player steps on the court and asks ‘Who was Katrina Adams?’ may my story and legacy inspire them to own their arena as I have always walked in confidence in owning my arena.”

The renovations, which cost $240,000, began in March and took three months to complete. The courts got a complete resurfacing and new lines, among other improvements.

Carl Abram, Whitney Young’s boys tennis coach, said the renovations were greatly needed because the old courts had many potholes.

“The years have worn them out for sure,” Abram said.

The courts, located at 110 S. Laflin St., can be booked online by community members for a fee of $15 per hour, which will be used to pay for continued upkeep.

Principal Joyce Kenner said getting the courts renovated was part of a 10-year effort to refresh the school’s athletic facilities.

After the ribbon cutting, members of the community and Whitney Young students went on the field and started playing. Adams even joined in and participated in a few games with players on the field.

“I feel honored,” Mendez-Robles said about being able to play a game with the pro.

