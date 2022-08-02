The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Education News Chicago

Incoming college freshmen get set for campus move-in with CHA trunk party

The 12th annual “Take Flight College Send-Off” provides 175 college-bound students with dorm room essentials and a new laptop.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE Incoming college freshmen get set for campus move-in with CHA trunk party
Chicago Housing Authority residents who are bound for college receive laptops during the CHA’s 12th annual “Take Flight College Send-Off” at the United Center on Tuesday.

Chicago Housing Authority residents who are bound for college receive laptops during the CHA’s 12th annual “Take Flight College Send-Off” at the United Center on Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Rosemary Perez will be the first person in her family to attend college as she heads to Benedictine University for the fall semester.

Thanks to the Chicago Housing Authority’s “Take Flight College Send-Off” trunk party, the 19-year-old, who will be majoring in psychology, can cross a majority of dorm room essentials off her list.

“This was great because I didn’t know how I was going to get a lot of these things,” Perez said.

The 12th annual event, hosted by the CHA and its partner Springboard to Success, was held Tuesday at the United Center to support college-bound students living in public housing and give them some of the items they need for college.

“At its core, it’s a celebration of kids from CHA housing embarking upon a major life milestone of going to college and their first step of adulting,” said Kristen Hamer, CHA’s director of corporate and external partnerships.

In its earlier years, the send-off event only hosted around 30 to 40 college-bound students who lived in CHA housing, but this year 175 students were provided with dorm essentials such as towels, bed sheets and a shower caddy, and they also got new laptops.

“It feels really nice to be able to have the support of the CHA, especially considering that it’s been very hard to get into college,” Aoloni Fisher said.

Fisher, 18, will be attending Dominican University in the fall, where she plans to major in psychology. She said while she is a little nervous about the start of her college career, she is looking forward to having fun.

Angelina Romero, a board member of Springboard to Success, said being able to host the event in the United Center gave the students the opportunity to bring more of their family members to celebrate with them, as there were capacity restrictions before.

Marcus Casul, who will be attending Illinois State University to study criminal justice, was happy he will not have to stress over getting dorm items for his move there in the coming weeks.

“It’s a blessing,” the 18-year-old said. “I’m glad that they helped me with this because it takes a lot off my shoulders not having to spend extra money on these things.”

Next Up In Education
Mount Carmel High to remain an all-boys school
Tim King, once named People Magazine’s ‘hero of the year’ as head of Urban Prep Academies, resigns
City Colleges add liaisons to help undocumented students navigate college
Bus service no longer guaranteed for CPS magnet, selective enrollment students
Outspoken teachers who urged students to join environmental protest avert firing by Chicago Board of Ed
Two CPS teachers who protested General Iron face firing for encouraging students to do the same
The Latest
The announcement of a NASCAR race coming to Chicago drew a crowd for a panel discussion on the popularity of the sport.
Editorials
Not so fast? Alderpersons seek to wave the caution flag on mayor’s NASCAR plan
Something this important is worthy of public legislative debate.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Highland Park Veterans memorial doubles as a memorial for victims of the Fourth of July parade massacre.
Columnists
Racist posts by alleged Highland Park parade shooter might offer clues to massacre
Robert Crimo III appears to have made now-removed posts against Jews, Blacks and Asian Americans on a website whose administrator says he’s “cooperating with authorities.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
The Mt. Carmel High School campus at 6410 S. Dante campus.
Other Views
Mt. Carmel is wise remain an all-boys high school
Mt. Carmel’s knowledge of boys is the foundation for a new, trailblazing program specifically designed to meet the needs of young men in today’s age.
By K. Sarah Hoehn and Giada Litner
 
In this file photo taken on January 06, 2021, Trump supporters battle with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol building in Washington, DC. - President Joe Biden slammed his predecessor Donald Trump Monday in a prerecorded video address to The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) for watching his supporters riot for hours on January 6 while police at the US Capitol suffered through a “medieval hell.”
Letters to the Editor
Views on Capitol riot not only objectionable perspective of conservatives
Attorney John J. Hamill argues in a recent op-ed that besides defending the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, everything else can be accepted as legitimate disagreement. Is white supremacy in the “wrong” category or is it an “honest difference of opinion?”
By Letters to the Editor
 
The White Sox left-hander Jake Diekman from the Red Sox.
White Sox
Deadline passes with White Sox making no more acquisitions after lefty Jake Diekman
The trade gives the White Sox a veteran lefty in the bullpen.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 