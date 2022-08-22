The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Education News Chicago

A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries

Chicago Public School students returned to school Monday.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.

Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School on Monday for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tashi Hamilton kissed her son three times and still couldn’t quite pull herself away.

“I’m always nervous the first day of school. I just want to make sure he goes to the right places and does the right things,” Hamilton said as she dropped off her son, Emory, 7, at Willa Cather Elementary in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Under a cloudless sky, children wearing new sneakers, carrying backpacks filled with freshly sharpened pencils and hand sanitizer, streamed into school — for what they hope will be an unremarkable year after months and months of COVID-19-related chaos.

“More people are vaccinated. We actually know the symptoms. People are not as scared. In crowds, we know to mask up. People had all summer to be unmasked. Now it’s time to mask up,” said Hamilton, who said her son is fully vaccinated.

Parent Ryan Harvey has four kids at Cather. He’s hopeful for a better school year.

“I am worried about COVID. It was a tough issue last year; we got through it, though,” he said.

He said his children aren’t vaccinated.

“I don’t believe in that. It’s religious beliefs and also I feel like I don’t want something that I wouldn’t take [put] into my kids,” he said.

School is also starting early this year, rather than the typical day after Labor Day.

“I’m actually OK with it,” said parent Que’Tonya Patton, who has two kids at Cather, ages 10 and 7. “I voted for the school year to start early so they can get out early. I like to do stuff. In the summer, I be waiting so we can get out and explore the world.”

Students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School on Monday for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School on Monday for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.

Students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School on Monday for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A crossing guard helps students and parents cross the street safely as they arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.

A crossing guard helps students and parents cross the street Monday as they arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School for the first day of school.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

