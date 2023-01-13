The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
Education News Chicago

CPS to host online meetings on its plans for controversial Near South Side high school

The first virtual informational meeting will be held Jan. 19, the district announced Friday, in an attempt to “engage community members in [the] vision” for the new school.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE CPS to host online meetings on its plans for controversial Near South Side high school
Chicago Public Schools officials are hosting six monthly online meetings starting next week to share the latest developments in their plans to build a controversial new $150 million high school on the Near South Side.

Chicago Public Schools officials are hosting six monthly online meetings starting next week to share the latest developments in their plans to build a controversial new $150 million high school on the Near South Side.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file photo

Chicago Public Schools officials are hosting six monthly online meetings starting next week to share the latest developments in their plans to build a controversial $150 million high school on the Near South Side.

The first virtual informational meeting will be held Jan. 19, the school district announced Friday, in an attempt to “engage community members in [the] vision” for the new school that will be built on public housing land. The housing will instead be built nearby.

The meetings will “introduce the project design team members, share the district’s engagement strategy and identify next steps in this project,” a statement said.

Officials also touted “more than two dozen meetings and information sessions with community members to gather input about this proposed high school” since last May.

“Co-located with CHA housing, and diverse by design, the school can serve as a model for how diverse districts in cities with varying needs can thoughtfully develop a plan for a new school. The proposed high school would tentatively open in 2025,” the district said.

It wasn’t clear whether input from the meetings would be taken into planning consideration. Community members have complained over the past few months that similar meetings have only focused on what the school should include and not whether it should be built at all, and haven’t taken their concerns seriously.

State Rep. Theresa Mah in September accused CPS of holding disingenuous community meetings in which no input was actually taken.

“It’s all just to check a box,” Mah said then. “It’s all for show because they have this idea in mind, they want to push forward and they’re making up the support for it.”

There remains significant opposition to the district’s plan from various corners, particularly those who are angry about the use of public housing land for a new high school after many Black residents left the area when the former Harold Ickes Homes shut down. There are also concerns — including from some former CPS officials — that a new school could harm nearby historically Black high schools.

And even some of the strongest advocates of a new Near South school don’t approve of the chosen site out of solidarity with public housing neighbors and its distance from Chinatown, which is one of the communities the school would serve. Mah secured $50 million in state funding for a Near South school in 2020 but vowed last fall to withhold that money until CPS authentically engages with community members.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS officials have plowed ahead with the project at 24th and State streets nonetheless, pushing through Board of Education approval and some city funding last year.

The meeting next Thursday is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Families and community members can register online.

Next Up In Education
Student mental health emerges as key issue as UIC faculty strike date looms
Lane Tech sophomore is Chicago’s only national master chess player under 18
Lightfoot apologizes for campaign’s solicitation to CPS, City Colleges students that was ‘clearly a mistake’
Police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy
West Ridge YMCA receives $3.75 million in U.S. funds for renovations, possible reopening
Lightfoot campaign promises to stop soliciting CPS student volunteers after criticism
The Latest
Doss is scheduled to play the Tomorrow Never Knows festival on Jan. 21 in Chicago.&nbsp;
Music
Tomorrow Never Knows 2023: 5 acts to catch at Chicago winter music fest
It’s a five-day multi-venue event showcasing the best in rising talent from both local and national music artists.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Lonzo Ball
Sports Saturday
Lonzo Ball’s post flashes hope, but Bulls’ Billy Donovan offers reality
Ball took to his Instagram, showing videos of him running on a treadmill, box jumping, dunking, and boxing. But before there’s too much excitement about his return anytime soon, Donovan offered up all the obstacles that his point guard still needed to climb in returning from two knee surgeries within a year.
By Joe Cowley
 
Nancy Cowles, executive director of Kids in Danger, with a now-illegal Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper at the nonprofit’s River North headquarters. Cowles helped get the inclined sleepers for infants banned nationwide.
The Watchdogs
12 more babies have died in dangerous inclined sleepers since 2019 recalls
A new recall announcement follows complaints that manufacturers didn’t do enough to get the word out. The death count is now over 100, 12 of those after the original 2019 recalls of “deadly product for babies.”
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Police said he was found with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Oath.jpeg
Crime
For 2nd time in a week, Chicago Police Department under fire over handling of cop accused of belonging to extremist group
The city’s inspector general on Friday questioned the thoroughness of an internal investigation into the officer after it was reported that he was a member of the Oath Keepers.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 