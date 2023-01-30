The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Two Chicago universities receive millions in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
St. Augustine College and Dominican University received federal grants to expand access to high-speed internet on their campuses.

The Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded $2.6 million to St. Augustine and $2.5 million to Dominican, the department announced Monday.

The schools are among 12 minority-serving colleges and universities that received grants through the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative.

“We’re so excited to be given the opportunity to positively affect the lives of thousands in the underserved communities in the Chicagoland area through the work we’ll do in providing expanded broadband access, and develop digital literacy skills to improve their daily lives,” Dr. Reyes Gonzalez, president of St. Augustine College, said in news release about the grants.

With the funding, St. Augustine plans to provide free basic internet access to low-income minority students, design digital literacy services and enable every student household to access a remote learning device for two years, according to the release.

“This grant will make an immediate and significant impact on our campus in our technology infrastructure, digital skills education and classroom modernization,” said Anne Deeter, executive director of planning and the special assistant to Dominican University’s president.

“Addressing technology gaps through an innovative, targeted approach will strengthen our commitment to inclusivity and enrich technology equity for all current and future DU students.”

Dominican University, according to the release, will replace network and server equipment, upgrade classroom technology, provide preparation for careers in IT and distribute hot spots.

“Internet access is not a privilege — it’s a necessity. From job searches to educational opportunities, high-speed, reliable broadband is a must-have in our 21st century economy,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in the release.

