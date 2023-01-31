Elgin-area educator Tony Sanders to become Illinois superintendent of education

Elgin Area School District U-46 Supt. Tony Sanders on Tuesday was named the next state superintendent of education.

Sanders will assume his new duties in late February.

“The U-46 school board is sad to see Superintendent Sanders leave, but knows the children of the state of Illinois will benefit from his leadership at the Illinois State Board of Education,” U-46 school board President Sue Kerr said in a statement. “We wish him the best in this next chapter of his life.”

Sanders was appointed to lead the state’s second-largest school district in 2014.

Kerr noted Sanders’ numerous accomplishments, including expansion of the district’s dual-language program, launching a full-day kindergarten program, starting a dual-credit program with Elgin Community College, undergoing a facilities study to identify building needs and growing the career pathways programs for high school students.

“Dr. Tony Sanders has distinguished himself as a visionary leader and passionate advocate for students and educators,” said Steven Isoye, ISBE board chairman. “As the superintendent of one of Illinois’ largest school districts, he intimately understands the strengths, the policy history and the challenges of our public schools.

